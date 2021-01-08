Wasted space

Revel Barker (December 12) describes the correspondence about abortion as repetitive and annoying to readers. In his opinion, notwithstanding the banging, change in opinion will not materialise.

He states that writers write for their personal gratification, which is a ridiculous suggestion. At least, he acknowledges that, at present, abortion is a dominant subject.

It is surely not a pastime subject and many wish to express their views, whether in favour or, like myself, against. I stand up for what I truly believe.

This newspaper offers space to everyone on many subjects. That readers are annoyed to read about the same subject may be Barker’s mistaken opinion. No one can judge what people are thinking. Luckily, journalism offers an opportunity for dialogue and from discussions there is always something to learn.

On the subject of abortion, most corres­pondents usually write in reply to Isabel Stabile or to the Doctors for Choice. Undoubtedly, Barker agrees that everyone should be given space to air their views on this subject of wide interest.

Barker suggests that such letters are published less frequently. Well, whenever there is a subject Barker wants to ignore, can’t he just disregard it? The fact that the editor is giving space to his correspondents is evidence of integrity and professionalism.

As long as debatable arguments are presented by anyone, including myself, please let us continue to make our voices heard. It is presumptuous to try to dictate to the editor what correspondence to withhold and what to publish.

Barker said he has his opinions on abortion and women’s rights. It would be interesting if he joins the debate. Then, perhaps, he would not say ‘basta’ or ‘imma biżżejjed’, as he put it in Maltese.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa

Guido Stilon

In 1964, Malta was represented at the New York World’s Fair by an outstanding exhibit of colour photographs by Guido Stilon of 9, St Christopher Street, Valletta, who was named one of the top winners in the ‘Kodak’ International Colour Competition.

He was awarded a distinctive silver medallion, a certificate of excellence and an honorarium of $100. The winning picture was a scene of a group of fishing boats on the slip at Wied iż-Żurrieq.

For the ‘Kodak’ World’s Fair Exhibit, 300 silver medallion winners were selected from more than 150,000 colour picture entries from 58 countries.

Recently, the Times of Malta published some nostalgic photographs shot by Stilon.

Here is a reportage of the award of the silver medal to Stilon as published by the Times of Malta on May 20, 1964.

This should be of interest to Times of Malta readers.

Michael Galea – Valletta

Arguments on Brexit

In his article of December 24, John Vassallo makes it very clear that he was not in favour of Brexit. He is entitled to his opinion.

However, as an erstwhile ambassador of Malta to the EU, I would have expected a higher standard of debate on his part. For example, to describe the 17.4 million people who voted to Leave as “insane” is condescending.

Vassallo claims that the UK will fall apart as “the Scots seek independence”. I presume that he has studied the blueprint of Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who continues to stake her entire legacy in politics on her delusional dream that Scotland will leave the UK and become “independent”.

She then wants Scotland to join the European Union. Unfortunately, she hasn’t looked up the meaning of either contradiction or oxymoron.

Last but not least, Vassallo claims that Britain will “one day seek to rejoin the EU”.

I have news for him. There is more chance that I will book a skiing holiday on Gozo.

Jonathan Chard Deeley – Sliema

