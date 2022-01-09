Helping the poor

Once again, Fr Joe Borg (January 5), quoting Pope Francis, laments the incidence and the effects of poverty both in Maltese society and further afield. It’s something every decent person can agree with.

But I wonder how much of what they write stems from embarrassment, or even a slight sense of guilt, about their position as functionaries of one of the richest institutions in the world, men who have never lacked a roof over their head or had to worry about where their next meal is coming from, purely because of their ordination as priests.

Neither Fr Borg nor the pope mention the words of Jesus quoted in three of the four Gospels: “You have the poor with you always.” To which Mark (earliest of the four) adds “and you can be kind to them whenever you wish”. Generous donations to help poor and deprived people are a characteristic of Maltese society and no one should appear to despise them.

ALAN COOKE – Sliema

Fleeing persecution

In the period when we remember the Holy Innocents of Bethlehem, I hope we realise the significance of the very poor place of birth of Jesus and the necessity for He, Mary and Joseph to flee the persecution and murder organised by the evil tyrant Herod and some others.

This is the wretched plight of many who live in countries crushed by poverty and persecution. If you follow Jesus, you should do all you can to help those fleeing such situations.

If you follow the message of God, you do not leave migrants to die at sea near Malta. If you do this, you are on the side of the Herods of this world

This crisis must be dealt with on an international level. The grace of God will reward all those societies as they help these people.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN LINSKILL – Ħamrun

Looking back, looking ahead

Looking back, the Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability (MFOPD) happily notes that 2021 was a positive year for us.

First and foremost, it was the first (whole) year during which the disability sector was managed by its own much-needed minister. The sector has finally been given the true importance it merits.

What happened in 2021 within the disability sector is something the present MFOPD committee members never witnessed. The voices of all persons with disability started being heard, more than ever. Throughout last year and through MFOPD, the voices of persons with disability were given the opportunities to be heard and considered.

This happened because our minister truly believes in the voice of persons with disability. Julia Farrugia Portelli put herself in our shoes and is walking our journey with us. She has changed the way the voice of persons with disability should be heard.

This change could not happen without the constant support of the ministry’s permanent secretary, Matthew Vella. He is an expert in our field as he comes from the social sector. There is a good, open communication and teamwork between us and the minister and permanent secretary. This is very healthy and very important for our sector.

Looking ahead, the MFOPD sees a more stable disability sector, with the persons with disability being always at the centre of every discussion and decision taken. The journey in the right direction has finally started. MFOPD is very confident that the disability sector will continue to be given the importance it deserves.

There is still so much to be done in our sector. With the right people and the right attitudes, Malta can, one day, finally boast of a strong disability sector.

The MFOPD, which is the national umbrella organisation for the disability sector., was established 51 years ago and is the voice of, approximately, 35,000 persons with disability in the Maltese islands. The federation has 34 enrolled member organisations, all working within the disability sector.

MARTHESE MUGLIETTE – President, Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability, Santa Venera

Aid for food and education

I would like to thank the Mission Fund for its generous donation of €4,000. This will assist us in helping our needy people with food, the running of the kindergarten and primary schools as well as aiding older students in secondary and tertiary education to continue with their studies.

Thank you also for €500 towards COVID-19 relief and €1,000 for Mass to be celebrated by our priests in repose of the souls of the Mission Fund benefactors.

I would like to encourage the public to send used stamps and donations to the Mission Fund, which will help Maltese missionaries in Third World countries. Donations may be made online or by direct bank transfer to one of the following accounts: BOV: IBAN No.: MT70VALL220130000000 16300798022; APS: IBAN No.: MT67APSB770790052318 20000820762; BNF: IBAN No.: MT94BNIF14502000000 00087963101; Lombard: IBAN No.: MT65LBMA05000000000 00 1440822115.

More information may be accessed from the website: www.missionfund.org.mt.

JOSEPH ALESSANDRO OFM CAP – Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Garissa, Kenya

Budget measures

The Budget 2022 measures have now come into effect.

This is the second budget drawn up in extraordinary circumstances and, in general, it has been perceived as being a reasonable one.

That said, are the wage and pension increases sufficient? How adequate is the €1.75c COLA wage increase? The reality is that prices of basic foodstuffs have increased considerably due to a number of factors including Brexit and shipping costs.

It is evident that this administration has recognised and addressed the plight of pensioners, perhaps more than ever before, but is the €5 a week increase enough for pensioners to retain their lifestyle?

Those pensioners who put some money away during their working life to supplement their state pension are somewhat disillusioned. Since 2008, the return on local financial investments has dropped miserably.

Where, in the past, bonds with a six per cent plus coupon were common, current new issues hover between three and four per cent at best.

Local company shares have fared much worse, with investors seeing their capital value drop and dividends indefinitely on hold. Capital gains and compound investment which counteract inflation are a thing of the past.

It is no overstatement to suggest that middle-of-the- range investors have seen their earnings drop by €3,000 a year, which equates to €67 a week. Therefore, the €5 weekly pension increase, although very welcome, does not do much to help those who have been diligent and hardworking.

VICTOR PISANI – Santa Luċija