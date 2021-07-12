Certificate downloads

I downloaded my vaccine certificate, including EU certificate, in two minutes without any problems. Unfortunately, I have also been trying, since June 3, to download my wife’s certificate but have not managed (it is July 8 today) more than 30 days later.

I have sent an e-mail as instructed with all the relevant details, and was assured that I would be able to download this blessed certificate within three days. Unfortunately, I still did not manage.

I contacted 145 several times but all they tell you is to send an e-mail.

I’ve done so three more times, still with no success.

I hope someone in charge will read this letter and take action

Albert Borg - Sliema

Dangerous scooters

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

I would like to bring to the notice of Transport Malta the ever-increasing potential danger on our roads due to the irresponsible behaviour of some scooter drivers.

They simply ignore all traffic rules, posing a serious hazard to pedestrians and motorists alike!

A few days ago, while I was crossing at the pelican lights at the Sliema Strand, I was nearly knocked over by one of these scooters. The driver just cruised by barely a few inches from me, blissfully unaware that he should have stopped. To make matters worse, he was wearing headphones so he could not hear my protests!

Does there need to be a fatal accident before much needed action is taken?

Phyllis Sammut Smith – Gżira

Rising COVID numbers

Last week, my son and his family, who I haven’t seen for 18 months, had to cancel their holiday here because my 12-year-old grandson couldn’t produce a vaccination certificate. The vaccine hasn’t yet been offered to his age group (12-16) in the UK. We are all extremely upset.

Now I am furious to learn that over 40 language students are quarantined as all tested positive. None had had the vaccine! Why weren’t the same rules applied to them? Why were they not stopped from travelling to Malta without a certificate of vaccination? Different rules for visitors from EU countries?

I am sure there are many people here who have seen huge groups of ‘students’ roaming around, mostly without masks. In fact, in Sliema, on Saturday I asked a group where their masks were? Grudgingly they produced them only, I am sure, to remove them when I had passed.

Where are the police, wardens, LESA? I dont see them patrolling as I did until a few weeks ago. The numbers are spiralling… Time for drastic action again! No one wants lockdown again. Malta was doing so well. Apply the same rules to every country!

Catherine Cole – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

Suspicion and balance of opinion

The rising star and award winner Nick Robinson is reputed to have said: “If we live thinking that everything is a conspiracy, we’re worse off. We end up hating our neighbours, suspecting authority and not trusting people.”

Balance of opinion is defined as the difference between respondents, between those expressing a positive and a negative opinion. In statistics, it boils down to percentages, but in life, both the pros and the cons might be correct.

We cannot commence with biased prejudice. Each side would have its good points and balancing out is essential.

When expressing criticism, we have to be genuine, without any preconceived bias.

Who would claim, in a democracy, that I am always right and the other side is invariably wrong?

As Jesus Christ had said, before accusing and ridiculing the other side, let us look deeply in a mirror, examine our conscience and seek our own faults. Stop to think before expressing any negative opinions!

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay

