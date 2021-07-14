The route to all evil

When I read that the road from Victoria to Marsalforn is to be made wider with most of the existing trees removed to make it comply with EU standards I must ask the question: is it to comply with EU standards or is it a way of getting money from the EU?

I think it is the latter; money seems to be at the route of all evil on the islands.

I own a property in Żebbuġ as well as living in Frankfurt, Germany with its population of circa one million and in the centre of the EU. We do not only have autobahns; most of our roads are not as large as the existing Victoria to Marsalforn road and we edge them with as many trees as possible. Added to this, we appear to have fewer road accidents than Malta and Gozo combined. Population one million versus 450,000.

The island of Gozo is so small (one reason I own a property on it). One has to ask the question why should roads be altered to allow people to drive from A to B faster? What do the people do with the time saved?

Perhaps on the islands, the time saved allows them more time to dream up new schemes to ruin the lovely islands even further. If we continue cutting down trees, concreting over everything and driving faster, these once lovely islands will be too hot to live on as well as so ugly nobody would want to live on them.

Please, islanders, think about what you are doing!

David Wynn – Żebbuġ

Lessons learnt from Euro final

Photo: AFP

The Euro 2020 final was an extraordinary event which showed to what extent football can inspire our everyday living.

When speaking to the Italian Football Federation on May 24, 2019, Pope Francis said: “The beauty of playing with a ball is being able to do it together with others, passing it in the middle of a pitch, learning to build game actions, working together as a team...”

Are we able to work as a team? Do I believe that together everyone achieves more? This is what the Euro 2020 final taught me.

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa

Press freedom

On July 1, Times of Malta published a front-page statement attempting to explain its refusal to publish an advertisement sponsored by Viktor Orban, the democratically-elected Prime Minister of Hungary. Among various reasons given, the main reason was the denial of press freedom in Hungary.

Less than two weeks later (July 9), Times of Malta published a full-page piece of ‘sponsored content’, sponsored in fact by the Xinhua News Agency, an arm of the Communist Party of China.

China, while claiming to be a democracy, is a one-party state which consistently suppresses all comment critical of the Communist government. This has most recently been seen in the suppression of press freedom in Hong Kong but is widespread throughout the whole of China.

In the Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders, Hungary is currently placed 92nd out of 180 countries. For comparison, the UK is placed 33rd and Malta 81st. China, however, comes close to the bottom of the list at 177th out of 180.

It would be helpful to know what possible justification Times of Malta can have for suppressing an advertisement from the democratically-elected government of Hungary while apparently having no problem in accepting one from the one-party state of China. Or do ‘European values’ only apply to Europe?

Alan Cooke – Sliema

Change in travel policy

The government’s policies on COVID-related entry restrictions appear bizarrely inconsistent and lack all credibility, at least from the perspective of US residents.

Less than a month ago, the tourism authority was loudly advertising that Malta was opening again to US travellers. Now, with no material change in conditions in the US, all US residents are again de facto barred from entry.

This is especially galling for those who had just purchased air tickets and hotel accommodations based on the government’s previous assurances.

Nikola Spatafora – Washington DC, US

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.