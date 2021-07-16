Evarist Bartolo’s contributions

My letter “Malta needs Varist” (June 23) has got a few readers hot under the collar!

They questioned Bartolo’s successes which I referred to in my letter without going into details, as if I had lauded his political achievements without having anything to back up my claim. I trust the following will serve them to realise that “blind fanaticism” also affects those who are fanatically anti-Labour and, hence, can never see anything right done by a Labour minister.

On the education sector, the following are some (not all) of Varist’s achievements which I can remember:

One tablet per child to children attending state, Church and independent schools.

Free school transport to all children attending state, Church and independent schools. Around 26,000 children together with their parents have benefitted from this initiative.

Breakfast clubs for children taken to school very early.

Free public transport for teenagers and full-time students.

Free Matsec and Sec exams.

New school projects at Qawra, Dingli, Pembroke, Marsascala and Victoria, besides refurbishing all schools which were left in a very bad state of repair by the outgoing Nationalist government.

As minister also responsible for employment, unemployment went down to the lowest level seen in 20 years. So much so, that the difference between the level of unemployment in Malta compared to Germany was just 0.1 per cent.

I have already given a good indication of Bartolo’s achievements in his new post as minister for foreign and European affairs.

I end this letter with a few words written by Varist at 5.30am on May 12. And ask those who tried to tarnish his character, reputation and achievements, to ponder on:

“Good morning. Let us all love all Malta, with all our heart, all the time. Not just a part of Malta. Not half-heartedly. Not when it suits us. If we truly love our people and our country, we must love all of Malta, with all our heart and all the time. If we, ourselves, do not take care of our people and our country, who is going to take care of us?

“In our country, there are those who mix the state with the government and, instead of only attacking the government with which they do not agree, they attack the whole country. Instead of firing on the captain, they fire on the ship… they want to sink the ship with all the people on it, with their call: ‘We hate all Malta, with all our heart all the time.’”

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Keeping us safe

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Anybody should have seen that if you allow in (and bribe to the tune of €300 a pop) hordes of unvaccinated youngsters, COVID infection rates would spiral.

However, the wails of protest as our health authorities (belatedly) seek to protect us and tell the language school/greedy tourist lobby where to go are beyond belief.

With all the lamentable filth Malta has become synonymous with over the past few years, our vaccination drive is a feather in our cap and one thing we have done exceedingly well. For the record, this household has had no problems downloading certificates (and this from a Luddite). In the same way, it is selfish for tourists to complain about ‘ruined holidays’. What would they want if the shoe were on the other foot? While some people cannot get vaccinated, the locals’ vociferous “not fair” complaints include the ‘you can’t force me to put anything in my body’ brigade. This probably includes smokers who fail to see the irony of their self-righteousness!

When one is offered vaccination but refuses for whatever reason, well, then you can wear the results because you may have rights over your body… but not over the health of others on whose responsibility for herd immunity you are freeloading. If you cannot get vaccinated, it is an unfortunate reality. But many of us have to suffer limitations because of one health issue or other.

Stop bleating and realise that this is about protecting our country. And avoiding future lockdowns in all sectors.

Anna Micallef – Sliema

