It is very disappointing that so many UK families will be unable to visit Malta in their school summer holidays. Malta has done brilliantly with its COVID-19 vaccination programme and the UK is not far behind. But the vaccination is not available to children under 18, except in very special circumstances, so families with children aged between 12 and 17 will be unable to visit.

It seemed as if there was one reliable and attractive destination for UK families this summer but this is no longer the case.

Their disappointment will, no doubt, be echoed by the many restaurants, hotels and other tourist businesses hoping for a good summer season and which have just lost a large share of their potential market.

Elizabeth Harris – Richmond, Surrey, UK

PBS denying RAI viewers

Times of Malta’s report of June 29 ‘RAI blocking is an issue of rights’ fails to make any reference to the fact that PBS only woke up to an awareness of their own alleged rights when all of us habitual RAI viewers on the Melita and GO networks had already viewed 36 out of the total Euro 2020 scheduled 51 matches of the tournament.

What were they doing before and during the first part of Euro 2020? Were they asleep?

Disgusting thinking and acting by people who think they know everything about business but are simply always deaf to what people really need and want.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

The new restrictions placed on arrivals from the UK permit the entry of vaccinated adults. Unvaccinated children aged five to 11 can also travel with their parents provided they take a pre-travel COVID PCR test.

As things stand, however, families with children aged 12-17 are banned because the minimum UK vaccination age is 18. Is this intentional or is it just an oversight that will be corrected soon?

Keith Wilkins – Xagħra

Meaningful living

What makes life truly meaningful? Pope Shenouda III gives us a smart suggestion: “If you have nothing to give to people give them a warm smile and a kind word, give them love, give them tenderness, give them a word of encouragement, give them your heart.” Is there a meaningful living greater than this?

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa

Greylisting parallels

The spin belittling the damaging effects of greylisting reminds me of the Maltese saying “Jekk il-ġemel jara ħotobtu, jaqà u jmut zopptu” (If the camel were to see its ugly hump, it would collapse and die).

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Great response

We are extremely grateful for the incredible response to Women in Need (WIN)’s emergency food appeal by the members of the Grand Commandery of the Castello (VO/1558), a jurisdiction of the Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem, based at Torri Lanzun, in San Ġwann.

Their donation of €7,300 came as a complete surprise, especially in light of donations they had already given WIN for a new ambulance last year and the maintenance of our current one, donated some years ago.

Due to COVID-19, Nagpur’s poorest communities have lost employment and are consequently desperate for food. For hundreds of impoverished families, WIN is their only lifeline. The generous donation of the Grand Commandery is sustaining the lives of hundreds more during this crisis.

We are indebted to them all for rallying so immediately and so generously to WIN’s appeal.

For and on behalf of WIN’s trustees, staff, and beneficiaries – thank you.

Leah Pattison and Usha Patil – co-founders, Women in Need, Co. Durham

