Finally seeing the truth

I never thought I’d see the day in which Desmond Zammit Marmarà attacks the former Labour leader in front of whom he had wafted clouds and clouds of incense.

Well, truth has a habit of penetrating even the densest clouds.

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

E-scooters need to be brought in line

Scooting away among joggers and pedestrians on the Sliema promenade. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The scourge of the e-scooter has now reached Malta in a very big way and they are now seriously out of control and an inherent danger to both pedestrians and vehicles.

A few days ago, at the ‘public square’ near the Malta National Aquarium, there was a number of young foreign students who were hiring Bolt scooters, now available from just outside the aquarium play area.

They were using/abusing them at high speeds on the pedestrian zone where it was once, and still should be, a ‘safe haven’ for all, especially parents, kids and the elderly.

Research on these e-scooters shows that, in England, they are banned from public roads and can only be sold to be used on private roads/land, while in Malta they have been welcomed with open arms and are adding to the unruly driving of the kamikaze delivery bike drivers who will literally break their necks to get in front of any vehicle on our roads

Will someone in authority please take note and action to ban or, at the very least, regularise this new form of transport in line with other vehicles on our roads?

Charles Micallef – Qawra

COVID-19 restrictions for Maltese abroad

I am a Maltese/Canadian senior citizen residing in Toronto, Canada.

When Malta Legal Notice #301 was introduced, it immediately put Canada on the red list. I was made aware of this LN by Raymond Xerri from the Maltese Consulate in Toronto.

I had called the consulate on the afternoon of July 14 to find out what was going on with the new restrictions.

Xerri advised me not to worry as the new legislation would allow me passage into Malta without quarantine. (I had advised him I was fully vaccinated with Pfizer in Ontario, Canada).

Xerri was wrong in every way as it turns out Canadians are not even being allowed to board planes bound for Malta without proof of a Maltese-recognised vaccine certificate.

How great is that. Sadly, being fully vaccinated matters none because only a very select few countries have accredited vaccine certificates recognised in Malta.

I will likely suffer a financial loss if I cancel.

The heavier loss is my emotional roller coaster dealing with this devastating news after anxiously waiting for so long to see my birth country.

Noel Camilleri – Toronto

Local bank disservice

As an octogenarian, holder of the European disability card and a medical certificate from our family doctor authorising me to wear a visor instead of a mask because of a breathing problem, I find it incomprehensible that a local bank refused me entry wearing my visor. Both the attendant at the door who reads your temperature, together with, presumably, a bank official who she summoned did not even bother to read my medical certificate.

Whenever I visit the public hospital, Mater Dei, prominent notices warn you to wear a mask or a visor. Why not a bank?

Joseph Busuttil – Swieqi

