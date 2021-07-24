EU meddles in national competences

So now we are being accused of discrimination when issuing directives as to who will be allowed entry in our country or not. After all, the spike in infections necessitated these new directives. Before taking these “discriminatory measures” infection was almost negligible.

Malta always kept a welcoming open door to all visitors to our country. But the government is duty-bound to protect the health of its citizens and other foreign residents, irres­pective of their provenance. These are unusual times that merit unusual conditions of entry.

Malta is a very small, densely populated island. If infections are not reined in at the outset, the virus, especially the highly contagious Delta one, would spread like wildfire. Is this what the European commissioner wants? Or would he then rap the government for not doing enough to curb the spread of the infection? It’s almost being damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

I hope the greylisting by the FATF will not make the EU feel obliged to monitor us in every decision we take, even those of purely national competence.

Antoinette Azzopardi – Nadur

See to it now

This sign, which probably was hit by a car, has been like this for over four weeks even though I brought it to the attention of two local councils.

Perhaps whoever is responsible for the upkeep of these road signs never passes this way, which is highly unlikely, or maybe this is a case of ‘not important – it can wait’.

This street is a very busy thoroughfare but, perhaps, some people couldn’t care less.

Hopefully, it will be dealt with sooner rather than later.

Lilian Spiteri – Ta’ Xbiex

Getting Malta off the grey list

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has recently been saying that the opposition wants to help the government get Malta off the FATF’s grey list. A unique opportunity came about when Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis moved a number of amendments as part of the constitutional reform bill, as was suggested by the Venice Commission. It was also in line with the FATF’s report, in order “to show effectiveness of action – that means to be a dog which not only barks but also bites when needed”, as Zammit Lewis put it.

The opposition failed miserably when deciding to vote against the amendments, thus making it more difficult for Malta to be taken off the FATF’s grey list.

During the parliamentary debate, the opposition kept referring to what the constitution – written in 1964 – stipulates.

Of course, the constitutional court decided on what the constitution says up to now.

If the amendments get the necessary two-thirds vote, it will decide differently in future!

Zammit Lewis said that what was written in 1964 is today considered anachronistic.

This is precisely why the constitutional reform amendments are needed, since, at present, according to Zammit Lewis, “our authorities are toothless in the fight against organised and financial crime”.

Does Grech and his gang at Dar Ċentrali truly want to “fight organised and financial crime” or do they prefer the status quo, thus making it more difficult for our country to be taken off the FATF’s grey list?

When the opposition chose to vote against the amendments, they made it plain that their covert wish is to see Malta remaining on the FATF’s grey list since this would be in line with what that pseudo-political PN grouping, Repubblika and Occupy Justice, would dearly love to see.

After all, they were the architects of Adrian Delia’s removal from PN and opposition leader to be replaced by a VAT and tax dodger.

Undoubtedly, the opposition will be politically punished for this at the looming opportune moment.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

