There are good people out there

I would like to thank publicly two LESA officers, Fo 709 Louise and Co 861 Omar. On July 1, I was walking on the pavement along Tower Road, Sliema when my shoe got caught in a metal cover and I had a very bad fall.

Luckily for me, Louise and Omar were patrolling nearby and, in a matter of seconds, they were beside me. When they were sure that I could be moved, they sat me down on a chair that was provided. Meanwhile, Omar called for an ambulance while Louise kept me talking (I could tell that she was trying to distract me from my very painful situation).

After many phone calls, an ambulance finally arrived… approximately an hour later. I told them that I could easily wait for the ambulance on my own but they insisted that, at that moment, I was their number one priority. In fact, they did not leave my side until I was safe and comfortable in the ambulance and the doors were closed.

Louise messaged me later asking how I was. She asked me to send her updates on my progress.

What did I do to deserve all that attention from Louise and Omar, whom I had never met before? What did I promise or offer them in exchange? Nothing. I just thanked them and expressed my deep appreciation.

Unfortunately we, including myself, tend to criticise what we think is bad practice. We may be right, of course, and in doing so we hope to improve things that are wrong. Unfortunately, incidents like mine tend to go unnoticed. They should not. Let us celebrate good practice and name the persons who should be given credit.

I am positive that there are many other Omars and Louises out there. My incident proved to me that not all LESA officers are out there to only give tickets and collect fines.

Last, but definitely not least, I would also like to thank the A&E team for their prompt action, the surgical team and all the ward staff at Mater Dei. They were very patient and professional. Considering the number of patients they have to deal with, I never felt neglected.

Monica Attard – Sliema

Is this legal?

After the recent letter by Revel Barker concerning air-space and cranes, I was astonished to see an enormous crane at the Xewkija roundabout, far out over several lanes of traffic (above).

Is this legal? Do the operators have insurance to cover whatever may fall from above? Who is in charge of regulating the use of such enormous cranes and the spaces they cover?

Is anyone in charge?

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem

Sharp tongue, indeed

It is obvious that Valerie Borg (July 23) does not follow what goes on in the political field. This is indicated in her question: “What has he (Bernard Grech) offered up till now?”

Well, to keep matters short, Grech offered the opposition’s help to government to form a national front to get us out of the mess the government put us in.

It seems that Borg does not follow parliamentary debates and she goes by what ONE and TVM dish out.

Mario Dingli – Sliema

Internet service for elderly

A few days ago, I got to know that the government had signed an agreement with GO plc to provide low-cost internet services to senior citizens. I confirmed the news item with the Department of Information and they suggested that I contact GO for further details.

After contacting GO on the e-mail address provided by the Department of Information, I received no reply.

In my opinion, the provision of subsidised internet services to old persons (who are able to use them) is a much-needed social benefit.

Could the government or GO shed more light on the matter? I do not understand why it is taking GO too long to issue a statement for the benefit of its customers.

Emmanuel Cilia Debono – Mosta

