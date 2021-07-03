Playing with words

I came across the following in my files this week and thought that it might interest readers who are inclined to travel.

I have been in many places but I’ve never been in Cahoots. Apparently, you can’t go alone. You have to be in Cahoots with someone.

I’ve also never been in Cognito. I hear no one recognises you there.

I have, however, been in Sane. They don’t have an airport; you have to be driven there. I have made several trips there, thanks to my friends, family and work. I live in Għajnsielem, so it’s a short drive.

I would like to go to Conclusions but you have to jump and I’m not too much on physical activity anymore.

I have also been in Doubt. That is a sad place to go and I try not to visit there too often.

I’ve been in Flexible but only when our teenage kids were home and it was very important to stand firm.

Sometimes I’m in Capable and I go there more often as I’m getting older.

One of my favourite places to be is in Suspense! It really gets the adrenaline flowing and pumps up the old heart! At my age, I need all the stimuli I can get!

And, sometimes I think I am in Vincible but life shows me I am not. People keep telling me I’m in Denial but I’m positive I’ve never been there before.

I have been in Deepshit many times; the older I get, the easier it is to get there. I actually kind of enjoy it there.

So far, I haven’t been in Continent but my travel agent says I’ll be going soon.

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem

Soot cleaning

It is so heartening to hear that the Planning Authority has taken the initiative to clean soot off from facades of houses in certain main roads. This job has been minimised since not many old houses of character are still standing.

What hypocrisy!

Hadrian Cassar Torreggiani – St Julian’s

Sicily via Gozo

Departure times for the Sicily ferries – including the new price-challenging one – are set at times that make it impossible for Gozitans to use without missing a night’s sleep.

That is not a good plan for people planning to drive on arrival in Sicily.

Is it beyond their capability to put in Gozo to pick up passengers there?

It may add a mere 15 minutes to the journey time. But since so many Maltese are in Gozo for such long periods these days, they may even approve the suggestion.

Revel Barker – Għajnsielem

COVID travel regulations

I am due to visit your beautiful island from August 1 for two weeks with my young family.

Unfortunately, as things stand, my 12- and 14-year-olds will either have to stay in quarantine for the duration or we will have to cancel our eagerly- awaited holiday.

The UK has not approved vaccines for anyone under the age of 18 and certainly will not do so in time for the holiday season.

While I appreciate the Maltese government wanting to keep its population COVID free, a PCR test seems to be sufficient for most other countries, let alone an island boasting near herd immunity.

I hope for a change in the rules before I cancel our flights but fear any change will come too late.

Matthew Barnes – Worcester Park, England

Disappointed

I was supposed to be coming to Malta to my parents’ apartment with 13 members of my family on July 28 for three weeks.

We were ready to get all the kids tested and all the adults are double-jabbed. We now cannot come due to us having five teenagers between the ages of 12 and 14 who cannot have the vaccine.

We come every year and are so disappointed that this has happened. Surely a negative PCR test is enough? Having the vaccine doesn’t stop anyone getting it so it is probably safer to have a test.

Sarah Axtell – New Malden, UK

