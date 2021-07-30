The new element

I thought readers might be interested in the latest piece of research from Oxford University. Their researchers have discovered the densest element yet known to science.

The new element, governmentium (symbol = Gv), has one neutron, 25 assistant neutrons, 88 deputy neutrons and 198 assistant deputy neutrons, giving it an atomic mass of 312. These 312 particles are held together by forces called morons, which are surrounded by vast quantities of lepton-like particles called pillocks.

Since governmentium has no electrons, it is inert. However, it can be detected because it impedes every reaction with which it comes into contact. A tiny amount of governmentium can cause a reaction that would normally take less than a second in fact taking from four days to four years to complete.

Governmentium has a normal half-life of two to six years.

It does not decay but instead undergoes a reorganisation in which a portion of the assistant neutrons and deputy neutrons exchange places.

In fact, governmentium’s mass will actually increase over time since each reorganisation will cause more morons to become neutrons, forming isodopes. This characteristic of moron promotion leads some scientists to believe that governmentium is formed when-ever morons reach a critical concentration.

This hypothetical quantity is referred to as a critical morass.

When catalysed with money, governmentium becomes administratium (symbol = Ad), an element that radiates just as much energy as governmentium, since it has half as many pillocks but twice as many morons.

I’m sure we can find lots of this same element, close to home!

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem

Photovoltaic panels and electricity tariff issues

Solar panels on roofs in Gozo. Photo: Shutterstock.com

I refer to the article ‘Energy minister is “studying” NAO report on electricity tariff issues’ (July 26).

My photovoltaic panels have been supplying electricity to Enemalta since 2012. I regularly used to be paid an amount of money because these panels supplied more electricity to Enemalta than I consumed. However, this situation changed several months ago. Although I have been consuming electricity in the same consistent manner and my panels are still working as diligently as previously, each time I receive a bill from ARMS Ltd, I am regularly requested to pay an amount of money.

It seems that the electricity being supplied by my panels is being either priced at a very much lower rate than previously and/or the amount of electricity supplied by my panels is not being calculated in the same manner as before.

Perhaps the energy minister will also investigate this issue and inform the public accordingly.

Sebastian Debono – Qormi

Suffering parents

Allow me to ask Laiq Ahmed Atif, who penned ‘How to overcome addiction’ (July 26), if he ever came across distraught elderly parents struggling to support their grown-up addicted children? Having invested most of their energy and care nurturing their children, these parents still find the strength and fortitude in their later years of life to sacrifice all to remain available to support their children.

Years working in addictions have not taught me what to tell such suffering parents.

Rather than pointing fingers, may we sit with them, help them as best as we can and, when faced with unsurmountable walls, hold their hand and cry with them.

Moses Camilleri, certified by the International Society of Addiction Medicine – Żebbuġ

