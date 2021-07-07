More sound structures

We have recently received news of the skyscraper disaster in Surfside, Florida, the US, when a rather older building, the Champlain Towers’ south block suddenly and completely collapsed.

All large building constructions increase their risks as they age due to their exposure to various environmental and human use factors.

Worldwide, serious accidents to viaducts and bridges also happen, like the one that happened only a short time ago in northern Italy, causing the death of many.

Inspections by engineers are often not very frequent and, sometimes, not thorough enough. My suggestion is to move into the electronic age in this aspect.

New buildings, and older ones, can be fitted with an electronic recording system to detect all movements, changes in inclination, unusual or excessive patterns of load stress and any permanent changes in dimensions, no matter how small.

Such systems can send their data continuously, every day to centres where they can be appraised automatically by experts so that any necessary emergency warning can be given.

In our technological era, this is not high tech or especially expensive because all components already exist and can be installed along with the rest of the conventional electrical and electronic communication.

Malta has many historic buildings of unique design and beauty, particularly churches. Simpler systems can also be designed to detect deterioration of their structural integrity.

Appropriate installations would have warned of and saved the tragic loss of life in the Surfside collapse and can help us with the safety and continuance of new and old constructions.

I am sure the expertise exists now.

Christopher John Linskill – Ħamrun

Mask chaos

Times of Malta’s front page photo of the Upper Barrakka Gardens (July 2) said it all. Chaos, chaos, chaos.

What occurred to me was that all our illustrious government ministers and parliamentary secretaries are surely allocating part of their working days planning press conferences, billboard campaigns, you name it, in complete readiness for when the prime minister gives the starting orders for the next general election.

This must have allowed no time for at least one of them to plan, produce and put into action an educational campaign on this non-mask-wearing-for-vaccinated-persons situation. No one I spoke to knows exactly when, how and with whom we are to take out the mask from our pockets and become Zorros again.

Wakey, wakey.

Victor Formosa – Mosta

Law and order in St Julian’s

Whoever is responsible for law and order in all aspects should do the right thing and have their eyes and ears tested as they are all blind and deaf.

These include the ministries, the police, wardens the tourist authority, the Planning Authority, etc. and the local council, which has no say. I pity the mayor.

If we have to judge the town’s credentials these would, without doubt, be on the grey list.

This is the town of no control. So do away with all the meanless propaganda and wake up, please; that is, if you still have running blood going through your veins.

Joe Scicluna – St Julian’s

A very different attitude

I would like to express my relief at the change of attitude at the Malta High Commission in London since the reopening.

The previous person who answered the telephone there was most unhelpful.

She even put the phone down on me twice. I had to resort to getting help from kind friends in Malta.

The new man on the desk is polar opposite.

I am assured my passport will be in the post and all done in a pleasant manner.

This is the kind of attitude one expects.

Tanya Jerrard – Winchester, Hampshire

