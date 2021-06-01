Uglification of Malta

I was somewhat bemused to read Nazzareno Vassallo’s interview regarding the above a few weeks ago. While in no way intending this personally, it struck a disingenuous note for one of our foremost developers to lament that it is now too late to save our country from cannibalising itself through concrete, citing ‘precedents’.

Surely, the pressure to have construction/development guidelines capitulate like dominoes and permits to be granted like ‘pastizzi’, thereby creating the said precedents, originated from an unfettered construction industry in the first place.

Obviously, our quality of life has long been sacrificed but since ‘Tourism is our main economy pillar’ (May 24), why is Malta on such a demented mission to uglify itself via tearing down character for soulless unfinished builds?

If visitors wish to see concrete, there are places which offer far more gorgeous modern architecture. Chicago comes to mind just as an example. It is also a clean city, by the way.

Not to mention encroaching on our coastline with caravans (modified containers, even an old bus …).

Where does the waste produced by these end up?

Is it risibly naive to assume our blue pristine sea is not being treated as a giant sewer?

Let’s face it, our beaches are few and small, our coastline is not massive. The sun does not only shine in Malta.

We have competition for the tourist euro. Has anyone looked at the glorious beaches in Portugal, just to mention one example? This is on the UK’s much-aspired-to green list to boot, encouraging UK money (er, I mean ‘tourists’) to discover it and perhaps not bother with the concrete island any more.

Anna Micallef – Sliema

A rusted piece of history

With the multitude of cement mixer trucks enabling the destruction of Gozo, I thought readers might be interested in a photo of a dead piece of history from a more innocent time.

The attached photo is of a rusting electrical cement mixer awaiting a decent burial on the outskirts of Xewkija.

Terry Bate – Għajnsielem

Tank-cleaning facility

Some 25 years ago, while I was an official guest in Washington DC, Malta had an offer to stop the erosion, repair the many damages and redevelop Fort Ricasoli. The only problem was the tank- cleaning facility but it was mentioned that there should be a floating facility, a large “retired” tanker well anchored, say, on Hurd’s Bank or a similar location.

In September 1994, I had accompanied the US Ambassador to Malta (Joseph R. Paolino Jr) on a number of meetings, including with some senate committees. Eventually, I had a very brief meeting with President Bill Clinton.

A US consortium wanted to bring Fort Ricasoli back to its pristine glory and use it as a simulation centre with various facilities, including living quarters for the experts and students. Malta was not asked to make any contribution while the consortium was ready to pay justifiable rents to the government.

Prima facie, the only obstacle was the tank-cleaning facility but the consortium had offered to provide a floating facility. During that period, in Washington DC, there was a high-level Maltese delegation consisting, among others, of the prime minister and the minister of foreign affairs.

Guido de Marco was briefed about the offer and was all in favour.

Unfortunately, on my return to Malta, I was told that the government could not accept that offer. I was not given any reason.

It is understood that, around the world, many countries have similar floating facilities outside their harbours.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay

Abortion

I would like to pose a very simple question to those in favour of abortion: do they appreciate the fact that their mums chose not to abort?

Paul Xuereb – Balzan

