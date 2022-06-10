Desperate for open spaces in Malta

Compare this: Malta – a tiny island which has 608 cars per 1,000 inhabitants versus Ljubljana, the Slovenian capital, 1.5 times larger than Malta, which has 100 less cars per 1,000 inhabitants.

Ljubljana has also been voted as the greenest capital in Europe, while Malta has the largest, built-up area in the EU. Please do explain to me why we are investing in road infrastructure rather than sustainable road building such as narrowing roads for cars but adding cycling lanes, reducing the speed limit for cars and pedestrianising our towns.

Why are we investing in road infrastructure rather than sustainable road building? Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Perhaps, rather than justifying operating petrol stations (some of which have illegal permits), why don’t we invest in charging points and increase the number of electric cars on our roads.

Or how about introducing payment for car parking, or deduct €20 from employees’ monthly salary for a car permit and getting €1 for every time you use your bike or scooter?

Why is car parking deemed to be a right that is free of charge?

None of our major political parties would ever consider such proposals; they are too invested in buddying up with major building contractors. But there is hope.

Coal-loving Australia’s prime minister was rejected for a ‘Green-slide’, which listened and engaged with the public, years before election time and embraced green policies that made sense. Change is difficult and challenging, some will say it’s impossible. But is it really impossible for Malta, the smallest country in the EU, to make this happen? We should be leading by example.

Citizens are happier if there are more green spaces, as they facilitate physical activity, mental relaxation and offer a relief from stress and heat.

If things don’t change we will be seeing Malta’s built-up area increasing to 50 per cent.

Now are you still wondering why 70 per cent of Malta’s youth want to reside elsewhere?

Martinique Vella-Baldacchino – London, UK

From the online comments board

In a normal functioning country there would be: class civil action by the owners to recover all the money and damages;

Immediate criminal proceedings by the police and courts leading to jail terms, fines and probably a ban on the owners to ever be able to run such a business again;

A magisterial investigation to ascertain whether there were any accomplices at the equivalent of Transport Malta, eventually leading to more criminal proceedings;

The resignation of top officials and politicians under whose watch such a scam happened. – J. Grech

Out of curiosity, isn’t duty on imported vehicles dependent on the mileage of the imported vehicle? – Douglas Gilmour

What about the garage in San Ġwann where the mileage was altered? Who is this alleged fraudster?

Unfortunately, all these types of scams are indicative of a corrupt country. No wonder we seem to have these luxury cars, people owning more than one property and others who clearly live beyond their means.

Also, it is lack of control from Transport Malta and the UVIA that should have informed the public that they could confirm the mileage of the vehicle bought and TM not double checking the mileage themselves. – Francis Said

The victims shall all get properly compensated… in time and with interests… Or am I daydreaming? – Colin Camilleri

Car dealers should be obliged by law to give to their clients a JEVIC- E certificate as downloaded in the same week of purchase along with the web link from where it was downloaded. – K. Pace

Getting ripped off is not fortunate. It’s a crime and customers are victims. Winning the lottery is fortunate. – Matthew Joslin

Shouldn’t Transport Malta be investigated by the police for not checking directly the Japanese website themselves before registering the car? – A. Caruana

These people should be compensated by the rogue dealers, who should take the cars back and refund the purchase price. – Joseph Sammut