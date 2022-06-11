Neutrality – humbug

Possibly inspired by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, much has been recently written about our constitutionally entrenched neutrality (plus “positive neutrality” and “non alignment”); about its legal and political meaning; what can (cannot) be said or done; what is our legal/political status; etc.

All learned expositions.

It was only initially with Mike Tabone’s ‘Crisis on the continent’ (April 28) and later more explicitly with Paul Brincau’s ‘Malta and neutrality’ (May 30) that the nail was hit on the head. How can we be neutral? Realpolitik teaches that neutrality is one thing in peacetime, another thing when aggressive countries or organisations set their eyes on the neutral country.

Since its introduction, the idea of a neutral Malta always confused me. We are a weak, small, defenceless dot. The least we can do is to have treaties in place even though sometimes insufficient. Ask Belgium, whose neutrality was guaranteed by all five great powers (London 1839), declared in 1914 as a “scrap of paper” by Hollweg, the German chancellor. Ask treatyless (?) Ukraine. Raw power is the only answer to ruthless bullies and criminals. History is full of examples.

Effectively tackling this issue should be a priority.

To my understanding, none of the political parties tackled it in their recent electoral manifesto.

What is their position?

What is our government’s position? Will it play peek-a-boo behind our mosquito paper screen of neutrality while “a small detachment of SAS neutralises the island” (Brincau)? Or do we have (or will have) in place assurances from the EU of assistance in case of attack?

Or is it planned to join NATO? Or, indeed, that nothing is done (I’ll place my bet on this) hoping that we get patted by all sides and, with saintly intervention and frightening petards galore, any would be aggressor will bypass us?

The only consolation is that, probably, hopefully, nowadays nobody cares about (unimportant) Malta. But “mad” men still exist.

Hugh Peralta – Valletta

Ban on dogs

Photo: Shutterstock.com

I refer to the article with regard to the ban of pets in supermarkets (June 7). I don’t think the authorities realise that not only are owners taking their pets in to shopping venues but also in so-called pet-friendly hotels, where they are being allowed into the dining rooms.

I have personally been discouraged into going to a certain hotel in Qawra as not only do the dogs disturb my meal by their constant yapping but have also witnessed some owners actually putting their dogs on the tables and licking their owners’ plates. When I complained with management I was simply told: “well we are a pet-friendly hotel.”

Pet friendly, to me, does not mean that their pets should be allowed into the dining areas, never mind all else that these animals are allowed to do by their owners and, it would seem, with the blessing of the management.

This is something else the relevant authorities should seriously be looking into.

Gerald Goodwin – Fgura

Qawra is not Buġibba

Today (June 8) I waited for over 25 minutes in the noonday heat on a Mosta bus stop for a bus headed to the Qawra terminal. Three buses stopped, three different route numbers, all showing Buġibba as the destination.

Each time I went up to ask the driver if that bus reached the Qawra terminal, they all answered: “No Qawra, this Buġibba!” So, each time, I stepped down as I had no intention of walking the last stretch from Buġibba to Qawra. And I had a good reason for this: I am over 80.

Having finally reached the terminal, I spoke to the man who declared himself the officer in charge. I asked him to inform the person responsible for training drivers that the terminal is in Qawra, not in Buġibba. I thought it was a reasonable request but I was met with a defiant and inflexible reaction. Converting the pope to Buddhism might have been easier.

The police station across the road from the terminus, displays the word ‘Qawra’; as does a pharmacy a stone’s throw away.

Seeing as I could not make the man in charge at Qawra terminal listen, perhaps someone at Transport Malta will.

Joseph Agius – Qawra

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.