Who will win indeed over the Balluta Bay tussle? Watching carefully over the next 15 or so months, however, is not the only point; there are such things as moratoriums and 15 months are not for ever. The real morons are those who continue to be hoodwinked just as the real whores are the ones who are so easily bought with promises, permits, etc.

They say that you get the government you deserve.

Perhaps one meditation over the next few months would be to take a leaf out of the dog training book: you reward behaviour you want to reinforce and penalise what you do not. If you don’t, it’s your own stupid fault when said dog turns around and mauls you.

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Construction moratorium!

How elated I was to read the front page of the Times of Malta stating that a two-year moratorium was to be enforced on any new construction on Gozo and that all construction presently under way on Gozo has to be halted with immediate effect.

Also, at the end of the two-year moratorium, the situation is to be reassessed with the possibility of a further extension to the moratorium. To be clear, this stop notice only applies to Gozo, therefore, builders here on Gozo can carry on their demolition trade in Malta.

Wake up, Bill, wake up you’re back on the ward, the operation went just fine so you can go home later today. Excuse me, Doc, but I never realised one can dream under general anaesthesia.

Bill Hopkinson – Xagħra

Vaccinations

Unvaccinated people cannot be a risk to others if all those others are fully vaccinated, as they are so proud to point out to everyone.

I repeat, again and again, that no one can force someone to take something against one’s will.

Malta is very proud that such a big chunk of its population is vaccinated.

So how can a bunch of non-compliers be a threat to them?

Adrian Xuereb – Żurrieq

Shambles

I live in Gozo. I’m in a queue of Maltese people going to Gozo, all with their vehicle engines running. Pollution and greed rules.

Surely, there could be a separate lane for Gozo residents or is that too simple as long as the Maltese get to invade Gozo?

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

Long-awaited summit

Foremost on the cards for the Geneva summit is that US President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation agree to a five-year extension of an expiring nuclear arms control pact.

Let us hope that a positive outcome to this agreement will also result in a road map for improved relations between the Russian Federation and the US.

At the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union, the US had enjoyed a great deal of popularity with the Russians. However, 10 years later, that had all fizzled out.

There had been a rekindling of friendship during the presidency of Barack Obama but that outreach, for various reasons, proved to be elusive.

Could this cautiously be described as a new chapter in relations between two superpowers?

With goodwill from both, could the more stable and predictable relations desired by both the US and the Russian Federation bring about a change of heart in the EU too?

If the EU is fond of making a case for the sharing of similar values as a basis for good relations between countries, then, a much improved relationship with neighbouring Russia makes sense.

The Russian Federation is the largest country on the planet. It spans eastern Europe and northern Asia and, over the centuries, has shared a very great part of its culture and history with Europe, which, in so many ways and on so many levels, it is part of.

Madeleine Gera – Valletta

