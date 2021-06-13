A deeper embrace

Why can we Maltese not finally understand that the only real hope for Europe and global civilisation is in Jesus Christ? He has given us the memory of the Trinity which can be found deep in the roots of western civilisation: from here we can commit our futures to the true love of one another anew with him in his unique sacramental union, which by far is the most innovative development in creation. In the intimacy of such embrace is being born a new global civilisation of love. This is that which Europe can help give the world.

Here in Malta individual petition under the Council of Europe Convention on human rights has begun to change fundamental relationships in property matters, and if we transition our internal cultural crises towards loving our enemies, our spiritual sovereignty will become evident for the good of individual global identity.

Indeed, it was in the 1974 European Movement Congress of Europe at the Guildhall in London that the seed was planted for the 21st century to benefit from the European experience towards uniting the international community better in the UN. Today a deeper global human embrace awaits all in reaffirming the sovereignty of nations while agreeing to guarantee citizens throughout the globe their rightful identity in granting a legal right of individual petition to a reformed UN Human Rights Commission.

This is a local issue of global dimensions because of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s work and the sponsorship of her assassination. The hidden violence in the heart of turning from faith in Christ and the Trinity to belief in socialism as an ideological substitute is a virus that spans the time gap from the Spanish flu of 1917/8 to COVID-19 today. Manuel Dimech himself gave up the violence in socialist ideology in being reconciled to the Church, and even if Dom Mintoff was unfortunately sometimes equivocal about political violence, giving it up completely is the only way to help today’s Labour Party be reformed by the forthcoming election.

Let the deep thirsting for hunger and justice and purity of heart today and tomorrow come together now in these generations: in this lies fullness and the sight of God in family and common life. It is about a better future for finance and the common good in choosing God over money.

In human love perfected through the Trinity man will be more fruitful in participating through authenticity in the nature and life of the glory of the Blessed Trinity. This is our true vocation as Europeans in the world as our home, to paraphrase the only son of Nerik Mizzi, Dun Fortunato, of the Social Action Movement.

Peter Cassar Torreggiani – Balzan

Celebrating Saydon

Peter Paul Saydon’s former residence.

Prior to my family’s departure for Australia late in 1958 I had grown up in a most pleasant and culturally rich childhood in the then rural village of Attard, right in the centre of that beautiful island of Malta.

Involved as I always had been in the village life, most of which centred around the religious, I found myself participating in all the frequent ceremonies happening throughout most of the ecclesiastical year.

As an altar boy and a seminarian I even took a lively interest in the liturgical side of things in setting up the main altar in compliance with official church custom. But that wasn’t enough for a young lad like me, eager always to participate, usually in a leading capacity, in other going local interests. Hence my membership of the local Christian Doctrinal Society, the MUSEUM, which became my main corner stone in forming the individual I am today.

For it was initially the Society of Christian Doctrine that firmly set me on the path to a life of self-discipline, both spiritual and intellectual. To this very day, in my twilight years I am ever so grateful to that society where among so many personal benefits in personality formation, I recall with deep gratefulness the respect I acquired towards my Maltese language together with the rich upbringing this same language afforded me.

It was there, at the MUSEUM, where I so convincingly heard of the great linguist Peter Paul Saydon whose grasp of language was to leave an everlasting indelible mark upon my character.

Several decades later, after spending my youth and middle age in the distant land Down Under, cast among what even today remains to me a totally alien social environment, I finally found myself, during one of my return visits to Malta, setting out in search of Saydon’s abode. His private secluded abode out in the countryside cut off from the hustle and bustle of our contemporary existence!

For in days gone by I had heard so much about Saydon’s virtual hermitage where he found his solace and peace of mind. And where he became so engrossed in his lifetime pursuit of translating the entire 72 books of the Catholic Bible.

And for evermore, until my final days, I will treasure the rich beautiful language Saydon so deeply embraced; the Maltese language which recognises me for the fortunate individual I am in having savoured and embraced the virtues passed on to me by Saydon’s learned and forceful example.

The photo I present speaks for itself. I hope the relevant authorities in Malta, possibly Heritage Malta, can look into the dilapidated state of Saydon’s former retreat in the hope of preserving it for our descendants’ prosperity.

Roderick Bovingdon – Melbourne, Australia

Italian pique and the Royal Opera House

The roofing of the opera house is once again in the news. It is appropriate to look at the history of this controversial building.

In a nutshell it all hinges on the pique from the ‘Italian lobby’ against anything British. The Royal Opera House was designed in 1864 by Edward Middleton Barry, a UK citizen. This was 157 years ago and therefore in three years’ time it will be its160th anniversary. It would be great if the theatre was to be rebuilt or recommissioned on this anniversary.

Barry was from a noted family of architects who designed and built many famous buildings. Considering all this, Malta should have been proud of his contribution. The Italian lobby felt that this was an anomaly as opera was deemed to be an Italian monopoly. The damage to the building during the war was heavy but, in my opinion, did not require the remains to be dismantled.

What happened to the remains? I still remember that these were transported and stored in Corradino. Over time many of the columns began to disappear as they were taken and included in other projects. Eventually Alziro Bergonzo in 1964/65 designed the entrance to the city, including the fourth gate, the block of flats and the arcades around the new square. Bergonzo was an architect of great repute.

In the 1990s I had been approached by a German consortium that offered to rebuild the theatre to its former glory. I informed the prime minister of this offer but he “was not impressed”. After many attempts I gave up and the Germans used their funds for other projects.

In 2009 the government appointed the world-famous Renzo Piano to present a new design for the entrance to Valletta, a modern parliament building and a cultural venue for the former opera house.

The Italian lobby wanted to eliminate all British traces from the city. They could not wipe out the remains of the opera house but turned it into a skeleton at the entrance to the city. The roofing of the theatre will be final death knell to Barry’s great work.

Many people, including myself, believe the Royal Opera House should be rebuilt as much as possible to its former glory, with a seating capacity of 600 and modern facilities.

How long can such pique in Malta continue to exist? Is there any chance that we will mature as adults?

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay

