A contradiction

Whether we believe it or not, in Malta we are moving, quite rapidly, towards a throw-away culture. This is clearly evident in the latest proposed amendments to the IVF law.

There is a contradiction in the government policy with regard to the disabilities of individuals.

We recently witnessed the resounding success of the Special Olympics held in Malta, with so many medals won by the Maltese athletes. Congratulations to the organisers and to all our athletes who worked with dedication in their particular discipline. However, on the other hand, it is being proposed in parliament that embryos detected with genetic conditions or with disabilities be frozen indefinitely. They might also be allowed to be given up for adoption.

Is not this discriminating between embryos, therefore, subtly giving the message that one embryo deserves to develop to its full potential while another does not?

No one can deny the fact that life begins at conception. In the womb of the mother-to-be, this life gradually develops until it reaches the full maturity to be born.

I appeal to all members of parliament to do some soul-searching and to become aware if they are really in favour of life or not before casting their vote.

Phyllis Sammut Smith – Gżira

Statistical whitewash

In his opinion piece about public broadcasting entitled ‘Is a fair PBS possible?’ (June 9), Fr Joe Borg referred to his time as chair of the PBS editorial board in the years 2004 to 2008.

Presumably to highlight the claim that PBS increasingly enjoyed a measure of political impartiality during his tenure and was “fair”, he writes that he and his colleagues on the board “gave statistical proof showing the reduction of political content – mainly government related items. In one particular year, the leader of the opposition, Alfred Sant was reported 180 times during the 8pm news bulletin while then prime minister Lawrence Gonzi was reported 157 times”.

With all respect, this is just – to put it mildly – whitewash.

At the time, government ministers, with all the policy and other inputs they made, were reported extensively, in addition to reports about the prime minister.

Main spokespersons of the opposition were not reported at all, no matter what they did or said, and only its leader was given coverage.

So, at opposition we were obligated to channel as much as possible our communications through the leadership in order to get some coverage on PBS while the government, through its ministers plus the prime minister, had, of course, a field day.

Is this another instance of the contrast between lies, damned lies and statistics?

Alfred Sant – Birkirkara