The article ‘Muscat: €120,000 severance pay in line with that given to Gonzi, Cachia Caruana’ (June 13) reminds me of the superciliousness and utter lack of interest shown towards me by the Maltese government about 25 years ago.

I was a private secretary of a government minister. Hence, I was not a prime minister, an opposition leader or chief of staff to a prime minister, nor a top diplomat to the EU.

I was on a government official visit to Libya during which, unfortunately I was the victim of a grievous traffic accident when the members of the Maltese delegation (including myself) were being driven to the airport for our return flight to Malta.

This was a serious accident and three people were killed. One of these was the driver of the car in which I was travelling. I myself became unconscious as a result of the impact, which was so strong that our car was thrown up to a height of a storey, that is, about 14 feet or four metres. At least, that is what I was later told by some members of the Maltese delegation.

Because of the collision, both forearm bones (radius and ulna) of my left arm were broken into several pieces and the support that I usually got from my left leg deteriorated so much that I soon became a cripple. Moreover, I started suffering from never-ending painful rheumatoid arthritis.

Yes, of course, I was then merely a private secretary to a government minister and was rapidly and completely forgotten by my superiors and doomed to remain suffering from pain.

Sebastian Debono – Qormi

Memories of bygone years

The queen is presented with a bouquet of flowers by a girl during her visit to Malta in November 1967. The officer on the left is police constable Joe Mallia.

As I was going through my memorabilia after the recent death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, I came across a souvenir pictorial booklet of the Malta visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in November 1967.

The pictorial record was based on the coverage of the royal visit (November 14-17) by the reporters and photographers of Allied Newspapers Ltd. One of the photos features Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during a reception given in their honour by archbishop Michael Gonzi at the Archbishop’s Palace, in Mdina.

A girl is seen presenting a bouquet of flowers to the queen in the presence of the archbishop, while on guard duty is police constable 68 Joe Mallia, a great friend of mine.

As far as I know, Mallia is still alive and kicking. I am sure that he will be delighted to see his photo being published in The Sunday Times of Malta after so many years. I know that he has great admiration for the newspaper.

Kevin D’agostino – Gżira

Abortion and Father’s Day

Since 2008, pro-life people in the US have saved the lives of more than 823,000 unborn babies and ensured that their fathers could celebrate Father’s Day.

Each human life is worthy of protection, even in the womb. Fathers have an important role to play in a woman’s pregnancy decision.

Research has concluded that the behaviour of men following an abortion mirrors that of women who become self-destructive and that such behaviour leads, in the end, to “more guilt, anger, shame and grief”.

A team of Canadian researchers found that abortion brought emotional relief to only a small fraction of women and men. Three weeks after the abortion, a very substantial number of them were still highly distressed. The researchers concluded that “being involved in a first-trimester abortion can be highly distressing for both women and men”.

Fathers do suffer following an abortion. Women and men should be empowered to choose life. In the process, a life-saving, life-changing difference in the life of fathers is made.

Today, Father’s Day, pro-life people in Malta think of men considering abortion and wish them to choose life for their unborn children.

Pro-life organisations in Malta are increasing their efforts to engage men who are considering abortion to empower them to embrace fatherhood.

Tony Mifsud – Coordinator, Malta Unborn Child Platform, Marsascala

Catholic guilt

Kristina Chetcuti’s Sunday column is interesting and spot on. However, there is one point in her article ‘Fear’ (June 6) which needs clarification.

Referring to abused woman she says: “In her mind, probably infused with the trademark Catholic guilt, she thinks that her duty is to be forgiving.”

Unlike what she says, the Catholic Church does not burden the abused with guilt.

It is very true that our faith teaches forgiveness but in no way does it ask abused victims to either tolerate or live in fear and danger with their oppressors.

The Church tries to reach out, offering both support and even shelter to victims of domestic violence.

The Catholic Church puts the individual above the law.

Tania Naudi – Sliema

Poor driving in Malta

There have been many articles in the media about traffic accidents, fines and drivers’ behaviour. I am surprised that the number of accidents is not higher considering that there are so many ignorant drivers on Maltese roads who believe that because they have a large car or expensive SUV they are the ‘kings of the road’.

Don’t get me wrong, the majority are most considerate but there are many who need to re-adjust their attitude on our roads. There is certainly no need for the aggressive driving seen on many occasions.

I was born in Floriana and my parents were from Floriana and Ħamrun. We moved to the UK when I was six. After school, I joined the Royal Navy where I trained as a marine engineer. I am now 72 and returned to my roots in Malta six years ago. I have had a driving licence from the age of 16: British, Finnish and now Maltese.

Over the years, I have driven in Kenya, the US, France, Italy, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Turkey, Russia, Estonia and of course the UK and Malta.

At one time, I thought Istanbul was like driving in a fairground bumper car arena. Moscow and Russia, in general, were about the most dangerous and the speeds in the US were mind-shattering, not to mention the road rage.

Driving in wintertime through snowstorms, icy roads, thick fog and everything the elements can throw has been an experience never forgotten.

But let’s get back to Malta. As mentioned, I’m surprised that there aren’t more accidents, specifically on roundabouts but you can add the new Marsa roads and the new Mrieħel by-pass. The lack of the use of indicators on our roads is particularly irritating.

It’s mind-boggling that the authorities do not fine drivers who do not indicate their intentions to manoeuvre on roundabouts, which not only leaves one guessing but, in many respects, slows down traffic because no one knows who is going to do what and going where!

In the early mornings, you can see police or LESA officers at roundabouts chatting instead of fining drivers for not using indicators. I sometimes wonder, especially on the road when I even see driving instructors not using indicators, how can one teach if one doesn’t follow the highway code? You also see police drivers not indicating. It seems many people use the indicators mostly to double park.

The authorities should start clamping down on drivers who do not indicate when driving. The word ‘indicate’ means just that. Or are we still living in a time when we had to use hand signals and cars had tiny arm indicators, which, occasionally had to be given a bang before they came out of the sockets?

Saviour Falzon – Kalkara

