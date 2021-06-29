Friends of friends

Further to the editorial (March 19), Malta’s “friends of friends” scourge is a choice and not the result of size. Whereas I can think of a very populous country in Asia where corruption is endemic, for example (and small European states which are clean) surely, our size where everybody knows everybody’s business should work in favour of a clean and transparent society. Because if one does not do the right thing and is properly penalised for it, then everyone would get the message that much faster than in a larger country. The problem is possibly that, for all the handwringing about such a retrograde state of affairs, most people want others to do the right thing… they themselves are benefitting too much from assorted favours and selective closing of both eyes and so on. People talk but do not actually want to live in a proper country. Everybody’s rights are protected by everybody’s responsible behaviour. Returning to Malta after more than 20 years in a clean Anglo-Saxon society, it was most dispiriting to see that this state of affairs had not evolved here. If you have a cold, it is still desirable to know somebody who knows somebody who imports tissues, to put it facetiously. And so on.

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Life with God

Great people really acknowledge their dependence on God for and in their undertakings. For example, Abraham lincoln said that “Without the assistance of that divine being, I cannot succeed”. Benjamin Franklin said that the country needs God when he said: “And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without His aid?” To build a nation without God’s laws is impossible, that is why we need to see and protect life. I suggest to readers to go through the poem titled Abou Ben Adhem by British poet leigh Hunt and Matthew 25:40.

Fr Martin Schembri, O. Carm – Fleur-de-Lys

Illegal cycling

Walking along the Sliema promenade, one sees notices which state that cycling for anyone aged 12 or over is prohibited. What a joke! Very often, I see young foreign men cycling along merrily on this same promenade as if it belongs to them! This a serious hazard to young children. I can see that these cyclists are not tourists. They appear to be low-calibre types who seem quite happy to endanger the lives of little ones – if not the elderly. Do we have to wait for the inevitable accident to happen before some effective action is taken to curb such irresponsible behaviour?

Ronald Abela – Sliema

Help via Skype

With regard to Abdirizk Abdillah Abdi, who cannot reach his sick son in Germany, would one of the NGOs be able to arrange contact via Skype with the German medical team that requires the father’s signature for surgery for his son and see if the Germans accept this type of consent? It would greatly alleviate the father’s distress.

Maria Meilak – Tarxien

Presidents’ meeting

How comforting to see the two leaders of the two superpowers of the US and Russia meeting in Geneva for three whole hours on a goodwill visit. The key issue was nuclear arms control. I still remember in the early 1960s when the world was on the brink of a nuclear war during the cuba crisis. There is so much more to do for the benefit of mankind than nuclear armaments, such as the development of the poor countries, clandestine immigration, health issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, war conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan. nations of the world should always remember that we are all the children of the same God.

Francis Vella – Mosta

