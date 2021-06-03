Development in Gozo

I would like to thank Times of Malta for carrying the write-up on Alfred Sant on May 29 with the excellent photo.

I do hope many e-mails or letters will be received from Gozitans and expats.

Unfortunately, whenever I talk to local people here they reply that there is no chance to fight against the wealthy developers because they ‘bribe’ the people who are against their work and they can get what they want including permits.

So, the sad story goes on and on. An article like the one that was printed and many others should shake the people who live here to find ways how the developers can be stopped from destroying this beautiful island.

I would also like to thank Sant for trying to help us here in Gozo.

Sonja Sinclair Stevenson-Lindblad – Għarb

Disappointing homecoming

A windmill in Nadur is dwarfed by a neighbouring block of flats. Photo: Daniel Cilia

I moved to Gozo after living in Rome for many years thinking that Gozo would give me tranquillity and peace in the last good years of my life.

I could not have been more wrong.

There are now many areas of Gozo that I avoid at all cost because of the destruction already caused to the countryside that was there so recently.

The traffic has increased beyond measure, mostly consisting of huge vehicles serving this infamous construction industry that knows no bounds.

Only last Saturday, virtually every street leading to Victoria was closed either because of construction or roadworks in progress, leaving only the main roads open.

The confusion that is caused by road blocks is a frequent occurrence and an omen that this will only get worse.

My conviction that the vast majority of my compatriots do not hear noise or see ugliness has been confirmed.

There is surely no other country in Europe that destroys its soul like we do. Where are the voices of the young ones? They must be witnessing this ruin.

Surely, our government is not this bereft of ideas to diversify our economy.

We cannot have an economy so reliant on this soon-to-be complete annihilation of our countryside. It is surely time for a tax on empty properties, a tax on unfinished buildings, taxes on anyone owning scores of properties.

I hear there are several who own many, many apartments yet continue constructing. Such a tax could easily be sold to the population as a way to help the poorer Maltese and somehow reduce the rising gap between our rich and poor.

The Planning Authority cannot be trusted to protect us or to protect our sad islands. I know many who refuse to come to Malta because of our hunting habits, the congestion of our traffic and the destruction of the beauty of our islands. Je me casse does not win, we must fight this!

Maureen Micallef – Xagħra

Board of visitors

Does the board of visitors for detained persons still exist? How is it composed? Are the members aware of the hardships of detained people? if it is non-existent, why? Is the Council of Europe aware of this?

Mary Anne Agius – St Julian’s

Sin and homosexuality

I refer to the letter “Homophobic inquisitors” (May 25).

As surely as night follows day, John Guillaumier’s pernicious penchant of smearing the Church and its teaching has never been really detached from his curriculum.

I refer him to paragraphs 2357/9 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which is a competent authority on homosexuality.

“A new heart I will give you and a new spirit I will put within you; and I will take out of your flesh the heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes and be careful to observe my ordinances” (Ezech 36, 26-27).

“May the light of real faith save the whole of mankind from ignorance and the slavery of sin to acquire that freedom that this name deserves” (John 8, 32).

John Azzopardi – Żabbar

