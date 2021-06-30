Gender balance

I would like to make it clear from the outset I am all in favour of gender balance. The input of the female perspective is welcome in any discussion and decision. Normally, a female will see different angles to any problem or difficulty. It is usually difficult for a male and female to see things from the same angle. Thus, with gender balance, there is a better approach to decision-making.

Having said this, my quandary is why many females do not seem to trust their own gender in the political system.

If women were to vote, for their own gender, there would not be any need for a correction in parliamentary representation.

Why, and how is it, that, in an election, the average woman will give the first preferance to a male and would not even consider giving any other woman the second choice?

Thus, I suggest that the University of Malta to carry out a professional study and survey about this psychological quandary. Why is there mistrust?

From the result of a professional study, prospective candidates will know where they need to focus their efforts while the electorate will be able to make a more balanced choice.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay

Blind fanaticism

I always enjoy the contributions of avid letter writer Eddy Privitera but not for the reasons he would hope. In fact, they always make me laugh in an incredulous way. The expression “blinded by the light” or, in this case, by the party, springs to mind!

His latest missive extols the virtues of Evarist Bartolo as though he was a latter-day saint and saviour of the country.

Has he forgotten his disastrous interview with Tim Sebastian?

Even the journalist was incredulous when hearing some of Bartolo’s replies!

Or his evidence at the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry, where he admitted to feeling uncomfortable with the kitchen cabinet but did nothing about it. Cabinet has a collective responsibility which even a 16-year-old politics student understands!

Malta does not need any more self-serving or spineless politicians. It needs good people who work for all its citizens and are prepared to stand up and be counted!

Janet Wojtkow – St Julian’s

Compensation for accidents

I refer to the article by Adrian Galea with the same title (May 29). Over a year ago, I was run over by a car and had to be hospitalised and later taken to a private residence for physiotherapy and further recovery from the injuries I sustained.

The insurance involved dragged its feet in offering compensation even though this was a clear-cut incident where the guilty party admitted full responsibility.

The insurance company’s unreasonable delay and willingness to pay all costs resulted in having to engage the services of a lawyer (with additional costs).

The compensation due will now have to be settled by the competent authority.

How are the insurance companies to be compensated? The usual practice is by increasing the annual fee that people pay to the insurance agencies. I have been paying my car insurance for decades and never submitted a claim.

In fact, I am entitled to a full 65 per cent no-claim bonus. Yet, each year, the insurance agency increases my premium.

The police too are dragging their feet in taking action against the guilty party who was using a mobile phone while driving and causing this accident.

Victor Farrugia – Attard

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.