Isn’t it a shame that a Maltese MEP is labelled as impolite? But, by now, we all know that the Labour MPs, whether local or at the European Parliament, feel no shame at all.

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I read the article (May 27) about MEP Alex Agius Saliba’s bad behaviour during the CONT session of the European Parliament committee. He was politely asked to stop by chairperson Monika Hohlmeier some three times as the subject he kept talking about was completely out of context but, being arrogant, as his Labour colleagues in the Maltese parliament, he ignored her and kept on bragging and moaning until, finally, the chairperson had no option but to stop him.

Such behaviour is shameful and Agius Saliba is not fit to represent Malta in the European Parliament.

Comparisons are odious but those with a little IQ most probably would have, by now, brought to mind MEP Roberta Metsola and MEP David Casa and, last but not least, Simon Busuttil when he was still an MEP. Not only were they never rebuked, as Agius Saliba was, but have been awarded prestigious positions.

I hope Konrad Mizzi would not mind if I borrow his phrase of some months ago: you are not fit for purpose, Alex Agius Saliba.

Does Agius Saliba not think more than enough harm has been done to Malta since his Labour colleagues have been in government with their unethical behaviour? Please, do not add to the already long list of atrocities.

It’s about time they learn that disrespectful behaviour is harmful to our country.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Fixing Malta’s Eurovision entry

Destiny performing at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Purveyors of ‘grown-up music’ (think events where music is played live and melodies are more complex) pounced on the news that so much was spent on the Eurovision this year (‘Je Me Cash’, May 27).

Cancel Malta’s involvement, they said. That money could be spent on producing ‘serious’ Maltese concerts, LPs and music lessons and €650,000 would go a long way, goes the argument.

While understandable on purely musical terms, there are three reasons why the government should keep funding Malta’s participation in the contest. First, enough Maltese care about it for it to merit attention and some largesse. Second, the Eurovision is the only female- and LGBT-dominated ‘sport’ that gets an injection of serious cash (no one earnestly questions aid to the men’s national football team, even though it’s a serial loser). Third, the Eurovision, for all its kitschiness, brings Europeans together once a year in a way that the EU institutions can only dream of.

That said, there should be clear guidelines on how much and on what taxpayers’ money should be spent. First, the spend should be proportionate to what singers in previous years got, with only increases for inflation allowed. Second, the money should roughly be commensurate with what countries of similar wealth are spending on the contest. Third, what the money can be spent on should be clearly outlined. A music video, a dress (two?) and some radio airplay are fine. Gambling on the winner is not. The overall budget should be made public prior to the contest and strictly adhered to.

Lastly, the government should encourage the entries to have a higher cultural value so that even the ‘grown-ups’ can live with them. Songs in Maltese or with some folkloristic elements would be a good start. Instead of winning strategies which always fall short, the focus should be on giving the stressed people of this country a repertoire of intelligent and relaxing songs.

Patrick Zammit – Żabbar

Parking on festa days

On the day of the village feast, people visiting the village should be allowed to park in front of any house garage so long as they display their mobile number, which enables the garage owner to contact the driver in case s/he needs to use the garage.

Otherwise, it is a real pity that such places are not used during such busy days.

Sina Hartland – Marsaxlokk

