Affable treatment

Among the myriad of medical treatments that are dealt with at Mater Dei Hospital are those carried out by the urology department. I have already undergone two operations at urology.

I do not have enough words of praise to all staff – the consultants, doctors, anaesthetists, nurses and others - in the manner they deal with a patient by not being negative in their diagnosis. They lead you on from one stage to another insomuch that, as time goes by, you progress to another stage of healing.

Well done to all even though it’s not over yet. Looking forward to more affable treatment.

Anthony SALIBA – St Paul’s Bay

A new eastern Orthodox alliance?

I read the article ‘Patriarch Kirill “understands” Ukraine church schism’. It is clearly evident that the patriarch does not understand what schism means and that his worlds coddling Russia’s behaviour is just emboldening the Russians and alienating the Ukrainians.

The 75-year-old Kirill has brazenly championed Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian regime in Russia. It may be time for his spiritual counterpart, His Beatitude Metropolitan Onufriy, and the episcopate to break away and form a new eastern Orthodox alliance totally separate from Russia.

If that fails, then they may need to appeal to the Holy Father of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and ask that they be welcomed into the western Church.

James Marples – Longview, Texas USA

Sliema chainsaw massacre

The “hortivandals” have been unleashed. Again. For some obscure reason, the poor trees (and scented hedges) between the Tower and Surfside on Sliema Tower Road are now brutally butchered, rather than pruned.

Just in time for our torrid summer when we need all the shade we can get. And any scrap of cooling greenery. But, then, aren’t the Maltese allergic to anything green except envy?

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Malta has become too lenient. It could have easily been a local but, together with the influx of foreigners, criminality increased too. The authorities seem not bothered to screen people entering the country so long as we fill vacant jobs. Laws are too lax, be it about drug abuse, drink driving, violence or harassment in general. It won’t be long before we’ll have our own no-go zones. Society needs protection over and above economic results. – Alfred Mifsud

Very poor excuse from the police. Of course they cannot be in every bar and restaurant but there could definitely be a team very close by in Paceville and they should have some form of emergency alarm so that they can intervene very, very quickly. Sitting on your backside in the police station is not fulfilling your job properly. The government makes a lot of money out of these bars and restaurants in the form of VAT and other taxes. Safety is a vital part of being on holiday. We do not want Malta to get a bad name in this regard, so the police need to pull their socks up here.– A. Galea

“St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg yesterday said the local council was still expecting Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà to keep his word and introduce a special police squad for Paceville.” Who is Angelo Gafà? – N. Attard

COVID was a blessing, after all. How I miss those quiet days. Now we’re back with world trash coming to Malta. – Norbert Testa

Once upon a time, Paceville was a fun and safe place for people of all ages. It no longer is. Same goes for everywhere else in Malta. Welcome to the joys of a multicultural cosmopolitan EU country. – D. Galea

