Time for electoral reform

Our current voting system artificially divides the country, polarising us rather than allowing us to come together. Voters and parties should not have to try and find workarounds to get their voices heard. Under a reformed electoral system, every vote should help get MPs elected to campaign on issues voters care about.

It is time to change the way we run elections so that every vote matters towards the result and would finally make the walk to the polling booth worthwhile for everyone. This has become increasingly important as voters have disengaged from political parties and politicians.

Changes to the electoral process should not end up being confusing to voters. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A true and serious electoral reform, if made with good intentions, should bring about a change to improve how public desires are expressed in election results. Electoral change can only be referred to as reform if its primary goal is to improve electoral processes, for example, by fostering enhanced impartiality, inclusiveness, transparency, integrity and accuracy. It must be ensured that changes do not end up being confusing to voters and, thus, defeating their purpose.

Similarly, electoral reforms have to ensure that they do not wholly or partially negate their anticipated benefits. Such a situation may arise due to poor design or implementation or because the reforms give rise to opportunities for parties or candidates to manipulate the system to their advantage.

Any electoral reform must steer away from a situation where politicians in power conclude that a new or reformed electoral system would serve their battle to retain power more effectively than the status quo and, therefore, adjust the rules accordingly. Three distinct areas of electoral reform are crying out: legal, administrative and political.

It is only in this manner that any electoral reform can have any meaningful purpose. Only thus may we finally prevent bad officials and ‘representatives’ being elected by good citizens who do not vote.

Mark Said – Msida

From the online comments board

You have my full support and understanding.

Together, we can be a voice of honest citizens.

‘They eliminate me.’ No, Christian. On the contrary, they strengthen you.

Don’t be afraid of any one who opts to bully you. Whoever bullied you is an insecure person who feels threatened by your honesty and zeal.

Never give in. Never give up.– Albert Buttigieg

Christian Zammit is correct in his observations. Gozo is undeniably being destroyed by excessive construction and will cease to be a tourist destination in the future. The expression ‘shoot yourself in the foot’ springs to mind. – John Marshall

The Gozitans are destroying their quality of life like the Maltese did before them. The Maltese have used Gozo for the past two decades to escape from the monstrosity they created. Gozitans will have nowhere to escape to. – J. Grech

Maybe there are still people that make sense. Unfortunately, our islands have been taken over by money and greed. – Martin Said

Omertà will never end. Just learn to speak their language and show them how the short-term profit they’re making will be completely wiped out and make things far worse in the long run. – R. E. Saliba

Don’t take this as a defeat. You are still young with a whole political career in front of you.

I don’t share your Labour ideologies but I certainly admire your commitment against rampant development. Sustainability is a movement that is becoming very popular worldwide but, in Malta, bad habits take time to change but it will change. Your time will come. – Karl Abela