No voluntary return to living nightmare

Now that virtually the whole civilised world is trying to hamper Russia’s banking system in retaliation for its unprovoked attack on the democratic republic of Ukraine, it is almost certain that Russia will attempt to use Malta and other small countries in an endeavour to circumvent these sanctions.

We must not let this happen. Should Malta become a Russian tool in sanctions busting, punishment from the civilised world would be swift and merciless, making greylisting seem like a gentle stroll in the park.

Solidarity with the people of Ukraine is much more important than dirty Russian money flowing into the local economy.

For the record, I was born in Poland and spent my youth in a country under the heel of the Russians, just like the Ukrainians. I can assure all readers that once one escapes from Russian domination there is no voluntary return to that living nightmare.

Barbara Gauci – Sannat

Leading by example

Demonstrators march during a rally in support of Ukraine, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: RINGO CHIU/AFP

Vatican Radio announced on Friday that Pope Francis took the unprecedented step of going personally to the Russian Embassy in Rome. I have no doubt that he delivered a message to President Vladimir Putin re Ukraine.

Bertrand Fussel said that war does not decide who is right but only who is left.

Irma Farrugia Cassano – Fgura

Powerful weapons

The actual diabolical, senseless, violent, aggressive and useless war in Ukraine is an utter insult, denigration and exploitation of human dignity and freedom.

To expel such a demon of war into hell, where he belongs, Pope Francis told us: Jesus taught us that the diabolical senselessness of violence is answered with God’s weapons, with prayer and fasting.

Let us join him tomorrow, March 2, in this Day of Fasting for Peace by praying and fasting. Why not keep fasting and praying till this conflict is resolved?

Mary, Queen of Peace, pray for us to resort to these two most powerful weapons of God.

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa

True clout

A Times of Malta online poll asked about the sale of citizenship to Russian citizens.

I would go further. Russians on the sanctions lists who may already hold Maltese citizenship should have their passports rescinded or suspended till the last Russian soldier leaves Ukraine.

Bernard Manduca – Għargħur

Expression of solidarity

I would like to show my solidarity with the people of Ukraine in this hour of need. I disapprove of the Russian invasion of a free country like Ukraine.

The Ukrainian people have a right and freedom to decide their future without foreign interference. May God help them.

Francis Vella – Mosta

