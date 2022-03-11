Citizenship for sale

My great grandparents, Francisco Borg and Carmela Cini, left Birkirkara as children with their parents in the 1870s for life in Gibraltar. My great-grandfather was one of the many coal heavers who worked the docks unloading British cargo ships.

Their daughter, Georgina, my grandmother, moved in the 1950s to London along with my mother, Francisca and I was born there in 1964.

My great-grandmother, Carmela passed away in 1968 at the age of 90; she lived long enough to hold me in her arms and see an independent Malta.

In June of 2021, I was granted Maltese citizenship as was my right being the descendant of two generations born in Malta.

I’m immensely proud of my Maltese passport, it closes the circle on a journey that started back in 1874 when my ancestors left one British colony to work in another. Our family is once again part of the Maltese family, albeit as part of the diaspora Malta sees us and acknowledges us.

My EU citizenship that was taken away from me by a vote that I was unable to be part of – I live in Ireland – has been restored by Malta and I will be forever grateful. I take seriously the oath of allegiance that I swore in front of the Maltese ambassador in Dublin that January day in 2020.

So try and imagine how I feel knowing that something that I consider to be so precious can just be sold to whoever has the right amount of money and connections.

Our citizenship, the citizenship of those who are born and live in Malta and of its diaspora, is just another commodity and it tarnishes something that should otherwise be the symbol of both a free and independent Malta and of its diaspora, the one our ancestors dreamed of even as they were sometimes sailing out of Grand Harbour knowing they might never return.

Eddie Bosano-Andrews – Ardee, Ireland

Pre-election discussion on safe pavements

The obstruction, blockage and bad state of many pavements all over Malta and Gozo is a key issue that merits pre-election discussion.

Fundamentally, it is an outcome of faulty administration, leading to neglect and lack of maintenance of pavements. But this is exacerbated by abuse by business concerns, notably building contractors who damage the pavements while remaining unpunished as well as shopkeepers who are allowed to occupy and obstruct sections of the pavements. Private citizens sometimes also obstruct pavements, with little to no enforcement.

The problem is now so extensive that it is out of control. The Facebook site called ‘No to dangerous pavements’ hosts a multitude of pictures showing dangerous pavements. Unfortunately, many of those badly affected and injured by this hazard consider it futile to complain to the national authorities and to the council, knowing full well nothing will be done. Also, unfortunately, taking the abuser to court is generally counterproductive.

I am aware that there are many other more important issues that are troubling Maltese society, including corruption and maladministration. But, actually, the issue of dangerous pavements is associated with such malaise. This matter is hardly ever mentioned in the press and the social media and does not feature much in speeches and promises by exponents of the two major political parties. The disregard of the hazards that arise from dangerous or obstructed pavements is often justified as being business- friendly but, in reality, it means that the citizen comes last.

Those of us who wish to see an improvement in the pavement situation will do well to ask the politicians seeking votes for the upcoming general election whether, if elected, they would campaign for and take action to improve the situation. I, for one, will vote for those who convince me that they will do so.

Lino Briguglio – Sliema

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.