Why Volt?

We need to break free from this deeply ingrained bipolarisation between our two main political parties. It is creating a stagnant mentality where clientelism flourishes and corruption reigns. Just like other third parties that challenge the status quo on a daily basis, Volt strives to be a demanding opposition representing ordinary citizens who realise that there needs to be a change in local politics.

Volt is a truly progressive party that does not hide its real agenda, values and goals. We believe in a democratic, innovative and sustainable Malta where no one is left behind.

For starters, our manifesto pushes for a democratic and just society in terms of governance reform and transparency of the state, for instance by adopting a fixed-term parliament and regulating our political parties.

Furthermore, Volt wants to shift the approach towards social issues that are disregarded and stigmatised such as sex work reform, reproductive healthcare (including free contraceptives and abortion), recreational drugs and voluntary euthanasia. We have always been at the forefront of social reform policy and intend to keep it that way.

Volt wants to be a beacon of innovation by investing in our future generations through fostering a critical thinking educational system and rein­vigorating the tourist and culture industry, among others.

We aim to not place hasty band aids on our business sector to keep it afloat but rather strengthen it by equipping everyone with the tools and knowledge necessary to participate in the sector.

Our party is also promoting a model of sustainability in order to tackle the ever-looming threat of climate change and the slow depletion of our country’s resources and green spaces. This is why we take a strict approach towards green power and infrastructure. We also designed a multimodal transport plan which includes pedestrianisation, bike-sharing and 24/7 bus system.

Last but not least, no one is left behind. We believe that, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, orientation or background all people are deserving of a good life. We recognise the reality that some are privileged over others, which is why we must strive to provide equal opportunity for everyone. This is why we advocate for a €1,100 living wage, accessible mental healthcare (including for minorities and refugees) and 20 weeks of parental leave for both parents.

Our country lacks political diversity and representation. We can’t afford to keep thinking only in black or white. This is why Volt is contesting this general election because we want to address realistic issues that have been disregarded long enough. It’s time for change. Vote better. Vote Volt.

MATTHIAS IANNIS PORTELLI – Volt Malta (policy lead), Balzan

In the wrong hands

What a tragedy for our beloved Church, for all the nation and for our national culture and pride it would be if the Palazzo de Piro, in Mdina were to now end up in the wrong hands.

When I say “in the wrong hands”, I mean a developer or builder, a speculator, a hotelier or catering entrepreneur or any new occupant predominantly motivated only by a yearning to make money out of it!

JOHN CONSIGLIO – Birkirkara

History repeat?

1998: a former-prime minister, Dom Mintoff, caused the downfall of then prime minister Alfred Sant.

2022: a former prime minister, Joseph Muscat, seems to be at loggerheads with present Prime Minister Robert Abela.

History has a habit of repeating itself.

CARMEL SCIBERRAS – Naxxar

PLPN hellbent on destruction

The ecological transition to a 100 per cent renewable energy-based society and economy offers huge opportunities for Gozo and Malta. Photo: Shutterstock.com

It is incredible that the PLPN cabal is still hellbent on destruction. Here, I shall concentrate on their destructive policies in Gozo.

Way back in 2011, my colleague, Ralph Cassar had written an article in the Times of Malta about the Gozo tunnel white elephant. The arguments have remained basically the same because things never change and choosing to support PL or PN barely changes anything anyway.

The fast-ferry service proposed time and again by ADPD – The Green Party was finally introduced. The next thing on the list is improving road safety across Gozo and Malta too, of course, to facilitate the use of alternative means of transport.

Some might argue that not everybody can or will take up commuting by bicycle or pedelecs or small motorcycles, for example, but they miss the point: even if, say, 10 per cent of voyages are made by e-bike, the difference will be quite visible and effective. Cheaper than any tunnel or a ridiculous airport.

Next is extending ferry services to landing places other than Valletta.

What is sad is that those who unleashed the orgy of development in 2006 and those who pressed the pedal hard, with its effects super obvious in Gozo, are still believed by some who consider themselves educated. What an education!

The PLPN cabal is still not happy and refuses to revise local plans. We propose the urgent revision of all local plans, a reversal of the 2006 ‘rationalisation’ and a moratorium on big projects. Cassar’s article described how the PN’s Chris Said, probably bending over backwards to unseat the reigning “monarch”, Giovanna Debono, had put a ridiculous price of €150 million on the tunnel white elephant. Some basic research indicates the price tag would run into the billions, not to mention the huge maintenance costs.

Labour’s Clint Camilleri and Ian Borg continue promising a useless tunnel and repeating the same ridiculously low estimates.

Bernard Grech and Robert Abela jump on the carnival float and resurrect the GonziPN airport idea. Their target audience is one and the same after all. Their excuse? That the runway will be built on derelict land.

Derelict land can and should be rehabilitated. Maybe if we lived in a normal country the dumping taking place on this land would have been prevented and, at least, the perpetrators would have been prosecuted.

Maybe we should turn our small size as a country into an advantage. Maybe people should start seeing through PLPN’s shallow propaganda. The ecological transition to a 100 per cent renewable energy-based society and economy offers huge opportunities for Gozo and Malta.

But to change the political status quo, you need to forget your family ties to the PLPN tribe. Let’s show them the broom and sweep their copycat, destructive policies away.

Each vote less for PLPN will show them that you are not beholden to them. You can have no part in all this. If you want change, vote for it. The message is in your vote.

LUKE CARUANA – ADPD candidate 12th and 13th districts.