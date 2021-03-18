Privilege

Every opinion is subjective. I am not saying that every judgement is subjective though because judgement needs the full picture and proof before it is proclaimed whereas opinion is formed when only partial data is at hand.

The world is at present indulging in opinion about Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview. It has many facets and I would like to take the angle of privilege.

Privilege is the ultimate goal because it lifts us out of the ordinariness and disadvantages of life and enables us to have powers that make life more bearable. Privilege comes in many different forms through money, beauty, intelligence, class, health, connections… the list goes on.

There is one privilege above all others: the privilege of faith. To believe in God (and I mean to truly believe in Him and not just to belong to a particular faith) is the ultimate privilege. Its benefits to body and soul are unlimited.

My faith in Jesus Christ, a faith that assures me that I am loved beyond measure, is a security that dissolves that worldly need to be noticed and adored. This need is universal in the absence of faith in God. It plays out in every possible form and by every imaginable means by seeking privileges.

What strikes me about Meghan and Harry’s interview is the need to seek more privileges when they complain that they should have had protection, a title (more specifically that of prince) for their son Archie, help for serious psychological problems, defence from disparaging articles in the press about them. The mention of skin colour (suggesting the supremacy of white skin over dark skin) was thrown in to garner the support of those who feel underprivileged because of the colour of their skin.

The hole in every human heart can only be fully satisfied when it is filled with God. Receiving God as Lord and knowing Him in a personal relationship fulfills any longing to be noticed and gives every person, whether rich or poor, beautiful or not, healthy or sick, with any skin colour or whatever one perceives to be a disadvantage in life, the dignity of being a child of a king, a beloved son or daughter and a precious creation destined for a perfect life in eternity no matter the conditions that cannot be altered here in this world.

A true believer does not seek privilege because privilege is given beyond any measure that the world could ever offer.

Meghan and Harry are no exception to the human condition and neither is the queen. However, the queen, regardless of certain errors or wrong choices, regardless of her disappointments, has always professed her faith and manifests a dignity that is perceived and which endears her to her people.

Margaret Bianchi – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Face masks

During my daily stroll, I notice a lot of used face masks on the ground.

We must realise that these used face masks can be contagious and we should dispose OF them in the black bags and not exposed in the streets.

How can we be so selfish when the health authorities are warning us about the spreading of the deadly virus?

Francis Vella – Mosta

Vaccination in old people’s homes

My sister is 89 years old and resides in an old people’s home. When the residents of the home received their first dose of the vaccine in January, she was not allowed to take it because her medical records showed she is allergic to penicillin. We rang 145 for advice and were told that, as long as she was monitored, there was no reason why she should not have it.

At the home, she was told that, together with others having the same condition, she would be taken to Mater Dei Hospital to receive the vaccine there.

When days passed and this did not happen, I sought the help of the Social Care Standards Authority. They told me that the residence would be fixing an appointment directly with Mater Dei to have her vaccinated.

More days passed and nothing happened. So I wrote directly to the Superintendent of Public Health for a remedy. I received this answer from the COVID vaccine help centre: “Kindly contact helpline 145 so you’ll be assisted regarding your query.”

Unbelievable! Almost two months of haggling to bring me back to where I started.

When next time you are officially told that residents in old people’s homes have been vaccinated, be advised that such a statement needs to be qualified.

Joseph Muscat – Attard

