Pensions bonanza

In view of the coming elections, our politicians are proposing various measures to address the adequacy problem on a short-term basis and, therefore, it is possible to promise heaven on earth to attract pensioners’ attention.

It has to be pointed out that the state pension depends on three important pillars, namely, sustainability, adequacy and solidarity.

The common perception in Malta is that one cannot survive on the state pension.

The two-thirds pension suffered systematic deficiencies for various reasons. Increases in salary scales since the capping was introduced make the term ‘two-thirds pension’ sound very hollow.

An unpopular and discriminatory measure introduced by the pension reform was that of segmenting pensioners into two categories. Category A group are people born on January 1, 1962 and after and Category B group are people born on March 31, 1961 and before.

This discriminatory measure based on age will affect the income security of about 100,000 pensioners by the year 2027, due to the fact that the maximum pensionable income of group A pensioners is much higher than that of group B pensioners.

It is a fact that the gap between the rich and the poor is getting wider. Instead of addressing the poverty problem, our politicians are contributing to widen the gap further between pensioners entitled to the state pension.

In the current scenario, is it possible for our politicians to pronounce themselves on this important issue so that pensioners can put their mind at rest before election day?

Carmel Mallia – Lija

Access to Sanap Cliffs in Gozo blocked by gate

I happened to be in Gozo lately and wished to head to Sanap Cliffs from near the picnic area in Munxar. A large gate greeted me at the entrance of the pathways leading to the cliffs.

Other walkers who were foreign visitors were also surprised at this obstruction to the pathway, whereas before it was known to be accessible.

Should this be there and if not, removed?

Mary Attard – St Paul’s Bay

Vaccine certificates

I know I am not the only one who is stressing about the expiry of my vaccine certificate. Mine expires in July and I want to make travel plans for August. Can I?

It’s ridiculous that we are left wondering like this. Surely an announcement must be made soon. Please, someone hear my plea. Let us know what is happening soon so that we can confidently make plans.

Catherine Cole – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

PN’s vision

PN proposals in the electoral manifesto cover policies for sectors across the board, having as a foundation the well-being of every person within a knowledge society.

Bernard Grech and his dedicated, competent team of women and men of integrity – creatively presented in Net TV’s Ħerġin – offer a vision incorporating a focus on the holistic development of people and, therefore, holistic education.

Creation of wealth would include encouragement for investment from companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance credentials.

Better mobility and work-life balance guarantee time for the arts and traditions forming an integral part of Maltese culture while acknowledging the valuable contribution of careers in the arts and sport to a high quality of life.

As Alex Perici Calascione correctly said recently, this manifesto’s content is a commitment to our country.

The credibility of this commitment is reflected in the people’s trust and hope for a Malta with a restored reputation, fair distribution of wealth and peace of mind in pleasant surroundings.

It is the voter who has the power to bring to life the richness of these proposals by the team led by Grech, whose hallmark is authenticity.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

