Carnage on our roads

Hail to Gordon Caruana (February 25) who is imploring the authorities to take action to stop the careless and aggressive driving on the island. During our 50 years of frequent travelling to Malta, my wife has never driven on the island; she is simply terrified. The reason being she’s an excellent driver with not an accident to her name in a country where speed limits are up to 100 kilometres per hour on fast and complex motorways and drivers have to be alert.

Conversely, in Malta, if you observe driving laws and show courtesy, you’ll end up being smashed up in an accident which is not your fault, or subjected to road rage and abuse, or the low-life mentality of horn blowers.

In the UK and all European countries, being caught driving (or even in a stationary vehicle) with a mobile in your hands carries a heavy penalty, including disqualification and, still, drivers abuse it, so it’s not easy but it’s made people think and accidents have fallen dramatically.

It’s a standing joke that, when in Malta, I unfortunately and regrettably drive like a native, simply to avoid getting involved in accidents, which effectively means it is like I was driving ‘dodgem’ cars at a fairground.

So press on with your mission, Gordon, and I hope (not optimistically) that the authorities, principally the police, will take notice and, hopefully, I will live to see drivers in cars fit for the road, showing courtesy to other drivers and observing the codes and laws conducive to safe driving… (and pigs will fly!)

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

I refer to the letter ‘Carnage on our roads’ (February 25). The National Statistics Office would like to draw attention to the following.

The second paragraph states: “The latest statistics show that 117 people died on our roads in the period of eight years (2014-2020). During the same period, no less than 2,358 people suffered grievous injuries.”

The correct sentence should be: “The latest statistics show that 109 people died on our roads in the period of eight years (2014-2020). During the same period, no less than 2,067 people suffered grievous injuries.’’

Claire Marie Ellul, Administration Officer, National Statistics Office – Valletta

Protecting pedestrians

Photo: Shutterstock.com

The number of drivers who have little or no concern for pedestrians on roads without pavements or with run-down or hazardous pavements is sadly on the increase. Moreover, walking round certain walled corners is often a big risk in itself as certain drivers speed around too close to the wall, without any thought whatsoever that there might be someone around.

The corner at Triq il-Ħotba, from the direction of Żejtun towards the entrance of St James Hospital, is a case in point.

One solution that in my opinion could be considered in such realities is to install safety poles at such corners for the protection of pedestrians from oncoming traffic, especially in blind corners.

Incidentally, the nearby roads leading to the entrance to St James Hospital need systematic clean-ups from the all sorts of trash irresponsible people regularly dump on the wayside.

Meanwhile, some CCTV cameras energised through solar power might also be most welcome to discipline drivers and people throwing rubbish in the area.

Charles Buttigieg – Tarxien

Let’s all slow down

A few days ago, we witnessed yet another tragic accident, which, again, led to the demise of an innocent person.

I cannot help but share two words to all drivers on our chaotic and manic streets: ‘slow down’, once and for all. So many people drive around our streets like there is no tomorrow nowadays, leaving no allowance for anything unpredictable that one might come across, including a pedestrian. Unfortunately, the no tomorrow becomes a reality for the victims of their reckless driving, to their families who have to deal with their sudden, abrupt and unjustified loss but also to the perpetrator himself or herself who has to deal with having taken an innocent life because of that extra pressure everyone seems to be so keen to put on their gas pedals to get everywhere in a flash.

Let us all strive to become a nation of tolerance and just slow down once and for all and, if need be, introduce more controls and cameras on our roads to discourage this excessive speed which appears to have become the order of the day.

Sheila Mifsud – Sliema