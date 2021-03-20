Enforcing the new rules for the ferry

The best news last week was the government’s belated clampdown on ferry crossings, which, for most of the past 12 months, have been facilitating carriage of the virus from Malta to Gozo. Still, better late than never.

This is how it works at Ċirkewwa:

“Do you live in Gozo?” ‒ Yes.

“Do you have an ID card?” ‒ Yes, it is in my pocket, somewhere...

“Never mind. But have it ready, next time.”

That’s an identity check – Maltese-style.

News sometimes overtakes publication of letters and comments but I’ve heard that students at Bart’s, in Gozo were offered to the health service to help administer inoculations some weeks ago and that the offer was turned down, possibly because there were no substances available to inoculate (I wouldn’t know).

Nevertheless, by the end of last week we were hearing, in Gozo, of all sorts of people in all sorts of age groups being inoculated in Malta (families and friends of party members being the most likely recipients, which would surprise nobody).

Meanwhile, the over 75s in Gozo wait patiently for their invitations.

Britain has a surplus of vaccines. I repeat: why doesn’t Malta ask for aid from its old ally?

Revel Barker – Għajnsielem

Pope’s Iraq visit

Pope Francis blesses people as he arrives in the popemobile at the Franso Hariri Stadium, in Arbil in the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

Just like the shipwreck of St Paul in Malta, Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq was providential. Incidentally, this happened in the year of St Joseph – the great saint and powerful intercessor.

The pope decided to proceed with this visit despite all the risks, including those of the pandemic, following reflection and prayers strengthened by faith. He could not turn down the people’s plea for hope in a battered country.

The people’s joy sealed the significance of the historic inter- religious meeting of Grand Ayatollah Sistani and Pope Francis both having the entire humanity at heart. The emphasis was not on theological dialogue but – in profound simplicity – on harmonious coexistence in the normal space of everyday life.

This event took place in the land of Abraham – the believer par excellence. This land, rich in culture, is the birthplace of civilisation and the Scriptures. Today, the Iraqis crave for peace like other peoples of the world and long to move forward together, united in diversity.

Although this is still an uphill struggle, the event symbolises the determination to build a peaceful future. As Pope Francis stresses, the land of Abraham is not the land of terrorism or war or violence and these do not originate from a religion.

Religion contrarily calls for reconciliation where, for instance, we can restore mosques and churches together. We need to learn to serve one another and replace the idolatry of money by fraternal love and solidarity sustained by the reality that the same stars brighten up the sky for all alike.

Which is the best vaccine to heal the world? As Mgr Hector Scerri commented in a recent homily, one may equally ask what is the best beauty to heal the world. It is the beauty of Jesus Christ on Mount Tabor, in the Holy Eucharist and, equally, on Mount Golgotha where the suffering reflecting his endless love for all leads to the Resurrection?

We hope and pray that the wounds of this pandemic will be translated into more people accepting the marvellous gift of faith presented to us by St Paul while treasuring the gesture of hope from Pope Francis joyfully and constantly reminding us that a contagious faith in Jesus can change the world.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

Repubblika’s stand

It was really heartening to read Repubblika’s answer to the arrogant Anthony Abela Medici, the commissioner for voluntary organisations. Abela Medici should now face Repubblika in court.

Perhaps, there he will forget that he is the son of a former Labour minister and come down from his high horse.

Repubblika has the backing of all straight-thinking people. Abela has the backing of the Castille regime and perhaps the backing of the well-paid professors who defend the government in court.

Mario Dingli – Sliema

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.