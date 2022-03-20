The homework debate

All of a sudden, homework risks becoming a polarising topic. The problem is, some politicians and national administrators regard regulatory policy in education as a solution for a wide array of social, economic and political issues, perhaps without considering the consequences for students and parents.

While, on the one hand, it could be reasonably argued that, since smartphones are becoming more ubiquitous, homework tends to become less effective, on the other hand, if homework is carefully designed, it can be very effective in supporting what students are learning in class. Now, that is more important than ever.

Since education was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have found that there are large gaps in their students’ knowledge, as well as differing levels within classes. There is a lot of pressure for students to catch up. And assigning additional work to be completed at home could be one way of filling in these gaps.

Homework reform is certainly overdue. For homework to have real value, it needs to be clearly related to what students are learning in class. Students should not be able to look up the answers on their smartphones. And it is important to get the balance right. This has to do with the way students learn.

When studying, it is important for the brain to generate an answer – even if that answer is incorrect. The process of being corrected helps us to retain information. It contributes to a deep learning process that helps us store new content in our long-term memory.

Furthermore, such reform should ensure that the practice of doing homework helps to build effective study skills, teaches students about time management, encourages responsibility and instils the ability to learn independently.

Likewise, any positive effects of homework are dependent on several complex interactive factors, including the student’s personal motivation, the type of assignment, parental support and teacher goals.

Creating an overarching policy to address every single situation is not realistic and, so, homework policies tend to be fixated on the time the homework takes to complete.

But, rather than focusing on this, everyone would be better off if schools worked on fostering stronger communication between parents, teachers and students, allowing them to respond more sensitively to the student’s emotional and academic needs.

MARK SAID – Msida

Protecting our environment

Our planning laws should be changed. They should be more specific and have no loopholes. They should also be based on a vision of a protected environment for Malta.

The only real defenders of our environment are some NGOs and pressure groups like Graffitti, the small ADPD party and residents of some localities like Marsascala and Balzan who stood up to be counted.

It is not acceptable that both big political parties play lip service to the environment while not changing their policy of unsustainable deve­lopment.

They seem to fail to see that the most important of all environmental issues is our urban landscape, which is being changed beyond recognition. There is also continuing pressure on ODZ.

It is true that people get the leaders they deserve but everyone can make a difference with their vote in order to get the change this country needs.

JOE PORTELLI – Nadur

Trying to understand politics and voting

If voters don’t like the two main parties, they should vote for a third party. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

After reading last Sunday’s online article ‘Sant warns of Labour-leaning voters planning to abstain in upcoming elections’, I scratched my head, trying to understand electoral politics in Malta.

As an expat, I am an observer, not a participant. I also read the follow-on comments to the article. Not voting as a sign of protest is something I do not understand.

I believe my vote is validation of a democracy and counts. I wouldn’t throw it away. If I don’t like the two big parties, I will vote for a third party, perhaps to even out things; perhaps forcing compromise in governance. A good government represents the will of all the people.

But, in reading the comments to this article, a particular one jumped right out at me.

“…Still it would be wrong (not voting). The irony would be that those who decide not to vote, then go to some PL MP or minister asking to intervene on their behalf to put right some complaint that they have; when they should know that the PL and the PN would have a list of those who did not vote!”

My first observation is: why should a party know if I voted or not? Is there some logical explanation for this? (And do they know who I voted for?)

But the second part of the commenter’s remarks struck me as plain old corruption. If I have a problem that needs solving, does not voting, or voting wrongly, cause me to have my complaint ignored?

If that is what truly happens on a daily basis, abstaining from voting is a bad idea. It is even worse if the parties both know how I voted. Maybe the best solution is that no party should know if or how you voted. Why do they have that information?

As I said, give your vote to a third party. Don’t extend politics as usual, no matter which party is in power. The more parties in parliament, the better chance for an even better country.

ALAN ZELT – Naxxar

Retirement for public employees

I refer to the letter by Raymond Sammut entitled ‘Benefits of extending retirement age to 70’ (March 6).

The information given in the letter is not correct. The relative legislation was amended in 2019, doing away with previous provisions obliging public employees to definitely retire by their 65th birthday. This is also reflected in the ‘Manual on resourcing policies and procedures’ (section 1.13.7), which can be accessed through the public service website.

The manual clearly states that “requests for extension of service beyond statutory retirement age made by public officers and by public sector employees falling under Directive 7, are to be submitted for the consideration of the respective permanent secretary (or his/her delegate) / head of entity, as applicable”.

Furthermore, “requests for extension beyond 65 years of age are to be invariably referred to P&SD for approval”. The conditions and processes for the management of these requests are also outlined in the same section of the manual.

GRAZIANA CASSAR – Information Officer, Department of Information, Valletta