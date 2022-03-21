The gentleman politician

I wish to end my own personal campaign in support of the Labour Movement by again quoting what our hard-working Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, Evarist Bartolo, wrote at 5am on February 21:

“Good morning. Less than half of citizens (44 per cent) have trust in us politicians who are in parliament. Less than a third of citizens (29 per cent) trust political parties. What are we going to do? Console ourselves that, in many other countries, citizens have even less trust in their own politicians and political parties? Console ourselves that our citizens also do not trust the courts (33 per cent) and journalists (28 per cent)? I do not think we should console ourselves that others enjoy even less trust than us.

“A public opinion survey conducted among our citizens shows clearly what citizens expect from us: they expect us not to be corrupt. That we do not dupe people. That we do not sow division and hatred. And that we respect and appreciate citizens.

“They expect us to love our country of birth and the Maltese people. And that we place them before our own personal interest [this is what Evarist Bartolo is mostly doing during the election campaign, working for peace as well as for Malta and the Maltese, instead of himself]. They expect us to be honest in our work and that we do not abuse our position for our own personal interest. They expect that, when we give our word, we keep it and not say one thing then do another!

“If something is impossible to be done, or should not be done, we have to be honest and not promise anything which cannot or should not be done. They also expect us to work for national unity and to put the national interest first.

“When we fail to do the good expected of us, many citizens lose their trust in us. Instead of blaming citizens, it would be better to have a look at ourselves; and work in order not to fail our citizens.”

Thus ended Bartolo’s exhortation to fellow Maltese politicians of whatever political parties they belong to. This is why I reiterate what I have already written about Bartolo.

Not only does the Labour Movement need Bartolo in parliament; above all, Malta does! And especially now, when experience, intelligence and cool heads are of vital importance due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

I end by quoting what I consider Bartolo’s best appeal:

“Let us, by our deeds, love our country, with all our heart, all the time. Now it is up to you for me to continue doing my duty, serving Malta and the Maltese, in the best way I can and know.”

Vote for team Malta and Bartolo – the gentleman politician.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Half-baked proposals

Not much has been said about Gozo’s natural environment. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Labour Party is talking about Gozo being the first region in Malta to become carbon neutral. I presume this means producing all the electricity used in Gozo by PV solar panels. Will this mean covering large tracts of natural land with panels? If this is so, it will produce a big negative visual impact and disturb large areas of natural land. It is better to import the electricity through interconnectors and reach the carbon neutral target anyway.

Both major parties are not talking about improving our public transport system in the near future - in the next five years. Tal-Linja is rigid with its timetables and big buses, when it should be flexible to the needs of commuters, be able to respond quickly to demand, extend times and use small vehicles where big buses are not needed. In this age of technology, these things should not be difficult to attain. But those who can, rely on their private car to get around.

It is good that the connectivity to Gozo is on the agenda. But water transport by catamaran should be strengthened with more frequent crossings and extended times and more stopping points in Malta and Gozo.

I think the PN proposal of building a new MCAST in Gozo to run courses in the 10 new economic areas is a fallacy. Will this mean that Gozitan students will get a diploma or degree wholly from the Gozo MCAST? Will lecturers come to Gozo or will it be via video conferencing? Is it not healthier for Gozo students to mingle with Maltese students?

I have not heard anything about protecting the natural environment in Gozo. I suspect it is because the status quo benefits those who are engaged in political activity.

Joe Portelli – Nadur