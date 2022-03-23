Will Labour introduce abortion?

In its manifesto, Labour states it will launch an action plan with clear objectives, measures and deadlines on “sexual and reproductive health and rights”. The European Union, the World Health Organisation and the United Nations use this term to include access to abortion.

Robert Abela has stated in the past that he is absolutely opposed to abortion but the manifesto seems to contradict this. Has he changed his mind or does sexual and reproductive health and rights, in a Maltese context, not include abortion? I hope the latter is true.

The Nationalist Party has been clear on abortion, the smaller parties have been clear, now the Labour Party needs to do the same and answer the question: will the Labour Party introduce abortion? Yes or no?

Anton de Piro – Valletta

Vote for Malta

The people of Malta are well-known for their generosity and it so happens that they will soon have an opportunity to show it.

Tax rebates will shortly be on their way to many Maltese residents. To allay any suspicion of electoral bribery at the coming election, it would be a fine demonstration of Malta’s care for others if these rebates could be used to support some of the many non-governmental organisations, both religious and non-religious, which do so much to help those in need, both in Malta and overseas.

There are many things you can do with money. But we have it on good authority that the very best thing you can do with it is to give it away.

Alan Cooke – Sliema

Where do the hunters fall?

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

In his classification of Labour voters, does Desmond Zammit Marmarà

consider most of the hunters as part of the vast majority of ‘brainless and uneducated sheep’?

Carmel Sciberras – Naxxar

Political principles, political support

PN leader Bernard Grech cautioned us to distinguish between two different types of political association and support.

On the one hand, there are governments which respect democratic principles (gvern tal-valuri). On the other hand, there are governments which put a price on everything (gvern bi prezz).

Let us all keep these differences in mind when we vote on March 26.

Mark Miceli-Farrugia – Ta’ Xbiex

Words of gratitude

I wish to thank those men who, some days ago, promptly came to help me when falling accidentally in front of Marsascala bus terminus or, better, on the pavement surrounding the playing field.

I never expected so much attention from unknown private car drivers.

I can’t pay them back except with a prayer. God bless.

Carmel Mallia – Żabbar