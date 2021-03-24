Preserving heritage

Thank you and congratulations for the editorial of March 18 in which this newspaper stated that “It is not possible to have perpetual growth in a finite system such as the earth or Malta for that matter”.

I remember long ago when I was still young and a member of Żgħażagh Ħaddiema Nsara (Young Christian Workers), Fr Peter Serracino Inglott, who was our national chaplain, speaking to us in our meetings and study weekends of ‘The Club of Rome’, which studied development and its repercussions.

At that time, this club had just been set up. One of the things that I can still remember clearly is that development needs to be controlled. There is not much to add to what this newspaper said editorially.

It’s a shame that “Malta has so far rejected an alternative growth model, based on balance, focusing on the well-being of people and environment”. It’s a known fact that our well-being depends on leading a balanced, healthy lifestyle where not only the economic aspect is guaranteed but also the need for relaxation in the countryside.

Thanks to all NGOs which strive relentlessly for the preservation of our heritage, including our dwindling countryside, for our present and future generations

Doris Borg – Mosta

Marathon runners?

Most days, I watch the bin men in our area running nimbly and at speed between parked cars, traffic, pedestrians and rubbish. They seem to be able to carry 10 bags at a time, with a box held by their little finger. These can all be aimed at the back of the lorry from some distance – all part of the fun – with very few misses. The stamina they show is phenomenal and I notice that not one of them is suffering from obesity.

Are they training for a marathon? Or for acceptance in a football team? Surely they qualify?

I hope they and the skilful lorry driver in charge are rewarded with thanks and admiration, and even decent pay, for all they do to keep our streets clean.

Elizabeth Lochhead – Attard

Positive experience

My wife and I had planned to spend the whole month of February in Malta (Buġibba). At the end of our stay, we had to pass a PCR swab test to be allowed to take our flight back to France. I was declared “detected” to the coronavirus and I was instructed to remain in quarantine for 14 days. My wife, though her test was negative, had to be quarantined as a contact person.

We didn’t move from our room for 14 days in absolute isolation. The hotel manager was very comprehensive and helpful, providing assistance over the phone. We were contacted regularly by the health service inquiring about status. The availability of a computer or a smartphone is absolutely necessary to maintain contact with the authorities, insurances, families or shopping food deliveries.

To terminate the quarantine, we had to get another PCR swab test, which was very professionally organised by the authorities in question and another appointment was made inside the 72 hours prior to our flight.

This is when the stress began because 20 hours before our flight schedule I was not able to know the status of our PCR test. Automatic replies answered my phone calls or e-mails. As the clock was ticking, I couldn’t confirm to my insurance, airplane and taxi companies if I would get my test results before the next day at 3.30pm, when I was due to go to the airport.

Desperately, I sent an e-mail to the only name I had, Anthony Gatt, the liaison officer contacted at the beginning of the quarantine. His reply was like a light in the tunnel, a piece of humanity in a cold administrative system. He even went to great lengths on a Sunday evening to inquire about our tests and, finally, to send personally at 8.30pm the negative results which authorised us to take our plane.

The next day we took off as scheduled and arrived safely home. Retrospectively, we acknowledge the efficiency of the health service in managing the people in quarantine.

Particularly, we want to mention the kindness and the fantastic job of the liaison officers like Anthony who are taking care of unknown tourists like us. Our love for Malta and its people has increased through this COVID-19 experience, which might have been worse in other conditions.

Jean Louis Blanchez – Féneyrols, France

