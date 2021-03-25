Bernard Grech’s shocking statement

I was literally shocked to hear Bernard Grech state publicly that he would be ready to grant another pardon to Vince Muscat, il-Koħħu, one of the three ‘hitmen’ who brutally murdered Daphne Caruana Galizia, and would also consider giving a pardon to the alleged mastermind, Yorgen Fenech.

Such an extremely irresponsible statement by the man who thinks that he may someday become prime minister was bound to have repercussions since his stupid statement must have encouraged these alleged murderers to grasp the possibility.

And, almost immediately, we have now heard that both the Degiorgio brothers, the two other alleged killers of Caruana Galizia, have filed a request for a presidential pardon.

What if both the Degiorgio brothers, together with the alleged mastermind, who had also asked for a pardon, concoct together a story implicating someone else as being the mastermind while undermining Theuma’s evidence?

I am certain that they will have no qualms of conscience telling their story under oath. They know that, if they are found guilty of their alleged crime, most probably they will spend the rest of their lives at Corradino prison. So, in fact, they have nothing to lose even if their story is proven to have been a fake one and they are found guilty of perjury.

But if, as I suspect, their request for a pardon is not accepted, they can still hope that the story they concoct may please the PN leader. And if the PN were to win the election, they may see their dream of walking free out of Corradino come true.

Those who may believe that such a thing can never happen should be reminded of the three pardons which former prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami had given to Joseph Fenech, known as il-Ħafi.

Although his testimony was not believed by the court, his pardon was not withdrawn and il-Ħafi never spent a day in prison for the three serious crimes he had committed.

History has a way of repeating itself.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Being deprived of a necessity

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

For us who believe, going to Mass regularly and being able to receive the Eucharist is not a luxury but a necessity. Following the COVID regulations, I, together with many others, have been attending Mass daily at the Mellieħa parish church. Those who attended used to sanitise our hands, wear masks, have our temperature taken and keep our social distance.

I am not aware that, due to our presence for such a service, there were any COVID cases.

I am all out for following regulations and restrictions and depriving myself of such a necessity for the common good. But why should we be deprived of receiving the Eucharist and physically attending Mass when there has been no evidence that such gatherings result in the transmission of the virus?

“Man does not live on bread alone” and, therefore, before drastic decisions are taken, the adept authorities should consider the effect of such decisions on persons like us who long, not only to attend Mass, but to also receive Jesus personally in our hearts.

Ray Azzopardi – Xemxija

COVID-19, money and the EU

Diehard supporters of the Labour Party keep repeating, whenever their party in government donates money to those struck because of the pandemic, that it is to the credit of their party that it is possible.

As though the money came from that saved for a rainy day by the government. Little do they know that the money was part of €1.85 trillion which was given to the Maltese thanks to the EU member states to minimise the members’ fallout.

Karl Flores – San Ġwann

Smokers and masks

In his rush to put down joggers (March 23), Joseph Galea conveniently forgot to mention smokers in his tirade... Just saying.

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.