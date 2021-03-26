Building studio flats on top of catacombs

There is no arrest to greed on this island.

The latest case, albeit relatively milder than the abominable structures spoiling our little island, is the approval of a block of studio flats in Rabat, to be built on top of a photo-documented catacomb structure notwithstanding that the PA board and the SCH were informed of this.

No investigations were carried out. Just a simple note and a vague promise of ‘reinforcing’ the ground underneath.

Of course! Just pour concrete down the ‘hole’.

Apart from the fact that a policy clause restricting the building of overlying studio apartments in specific areas, certainly not Rabat, was conveniently waived in the granting of the permit, the offending block is now ready to be given the full green light to proceed: in all its five-storey glory.

An appeal to desist from further underground excavation for a garage was upheld, for the intention of the applying architect was just that.

But the fact that a modern-day kerrejja is now going to arise on top of a hallowed and hollowed ground is simply completely ignored.

All for ‘development’. What a misnomer the term is. We should start calling these ‘destroyers’ or ‘destructors’.

What a sad state of affairs has this state descended into!

It has become the Republic of Greed.

Martin Spiteri – Rabat

Vaping shops

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Who on this rock of ours made the decision to close vaping shops?

Health authorities/governments have been trying to get people to stop smoking for years. Now that some have managed and vape instead, they are being denied their nicotine with the closure of these stores.

I cannot see the sense in this decision at all.

Please reopen vaping shops to help citizens who are trying to stop smoking.

John Kirkpatrick – Sliema

Man is not in complete control of destiny

The parable of the wealthy man and his barns is not only thought-provoking but is also a metaphor for what is happening in the world presently.

Christ spoke about a rich man whose life was experiencing a very positive phase.

He was the owner of tracts of land which were yielding abundant crops, so much so that he thought of pulling down his barns and building new ones capable of holding all the crops being produced.

Then, he foolishly mused that, once this happened, his control over his life was complete and he would be able to enjoy life in the fullest manner possible. Tragically for him, God thought otherwise because that very night death would be coming knocking on his door.

In the western world, during the last few decades, we can safely say that God and many of the values of Christianity have been eradicated from the minds and hearts of millions. We have, of course, also positively witnessed affluence and unparalleled technological and scientific advancement.

However, man being what he is and the Christian vision of life being no more, he came round to believe that he was in full control of his life now and in the future.

Therefore, he decreed laws which openly defied God, such as who should be born or not, whether a person should, ‘in his own interest’, be euthanised or not and the redefining of marriage and human sexuality.

The mentality behind this is the fulfilment of the most primordial of man’s hidden dreams – to be like God.

Then COVID struck and showed us that not only are we fragile and vulnerable but that our certainties, like that of the rich man in the parable, have no basis whatsoever.

Western man realised that he is not, as he had arrogantly believed, in complete control of his destiny. God is, after all. It is to Him, therefore, that we should humbly turn to be able to overcome serenely such dramatic and difficult times.

Jacqueline Calleja – Naxxar

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.