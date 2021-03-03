COVID vaccine

It was bound to happen, wasn’t it? Queue jumping! The people here can’t resist it. I am 70+. Since last March, I have been locked in, refused entry to shops and resorted to online shopping because I am ‘vulnerable’.

If I go out now it’s with the greatest of care and obeying the rules, namely, wearing a mask, constant sanitising of hands and keeping away from people.

The people jumping the queue – and I don’t mean truly legitimate cases – have been out doing what I and other elderly people haven’t been allowed to do because we are ‘vulnerable’.

Funny how now they are more vulnerable than us and we are kept waiting. Come on, whoever is in charge. Put this situation right.

Get going and get the vulnerable elderly people vaccinated and make those who aren’t entitled yet go home.

Catherine Cole – Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

Microcosmic plight of Żebbuġ

Road-widening works in Triq il-Fraxxnu sparked outrage. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

These past few weeks have seen Żebbuġ taking the limelight in what is an ongoing war between the ordinary citizen and planning/development legislation.

It started at Triq il-Fraxxnu where a (later-to-be-revealed illegal) road-widening operation sparked outrage among the locals. The situation in the village took a subsequent turn for the worse when the centre was stomped with concrete bollards to make space for developments for a small-scale fuel-pump. I apprecia­ted the ‘passive’ rage which led to an individual spraying the harsh truth for all to see on the concrete.

The problem with all of this, however, is that the latter situa­tion is being treated as an isolated, extraordinary incident. I say this because I too have suffered (and still am suffering) from injustices taking place in the village. Like me, there are countless of other residents in Żebbuġ who, because of their distance from the main square, are treated in a sub-par manner in the face of injustices and illegalities.

To add insult to injury, no amount of reports or complaints made to the local council or law-enforcing entities have resulted in any significant changes for the public good, which is what these bodies should be striving towards. A classic situation of the Maltese phenomenon whereby stakeholders start calling for favours from friends in high places.

My call to those in a position of power is to heed the majority of residents’ calls without discriminating on the basis of location. Residents living in the limits of Żebbuġ are to be treated on the same level as those living in the village square.

If we can’t rely on those we elect to stand up for us and the ones who are there to protect us and enforce the laws turn a blind eye, then where are we to go?

We should seek to promote the law not take it into our own hands.

Andrea Briffa – Żebbuġ

Banking fees

I live in an apartment block and, together with my neighbours in the same block, hold a bank account to pay for costs related to the common parts.

We were recently surprised to learn that the Bank of Valletta has introduced a new service fee of €120 annually on grounds that we are now considered to be an association.

The introduction of such fees, which amounts to a tax by stealth, is surely disproportionate and ill-timed.

The financial services regulators should take note.

Therese Grima – Attard

Bad roads

I have to pay €909 for my car insurance and road licence, yet, the roads in Xagħra resemble a ploughed field.

All day long, we have cement mixers, trucks with building debris and articulated lorries with concrete blocks using all roads “for the economy”. So fix the roads like everything else.

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

