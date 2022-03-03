War recollections

Pope Francis earnestly appealing and imploring humankind to desist immediately from committing further genocidal atrocities in Ukraine evoked in me a string of some WWII recollections.

I remember, in particular, in 1941 as a 10-year-old, seeking shelter from air raids at night with my parents in the crypt of St Dominic’s friary, in Rabat.

On another occasion, very likely also in 1941, my father and I sought protection in the crypt of the Floriana Capuchins’ friary; subsequently, the grisly mummified remains of a certain Fra Crispino in an alcove gave me nightmares.

But Pope Francis reminded me of Pius XII, a tall rather lean figure looking heavenwards, with wide-stretched arms and blood-stained white cassock, reciting Psalm 130, (the De Profundis, “Out of the depths…”) in the company of Mgr Montini, then not yet Sostito at the Secretariat of State, when Rome’s Basilica of San Lorenzo fuori le Mura was accidentally hit during an air raid.

Those of my age cannot forget the bombing not only of Coventry and my birthplace, Senglea, but also Dresden.

They shall not grow old, as we grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We shall remember them.

(Law. Binyon, For the Fallen.)

Amabile Galea – Balzan

Seething for real justice

The Law Courts. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I was a highly experienced, famous criminal defence lawyer. I am blessed with a sharp mind and high intelligence. I have studied hard, keep up to date, and know all the large or small loopholes which legislators, wittingly or unwittingly, have left in the law books.

Criminals of all calibres, from lone petty thieves to organised crime lords, come to me when their case seems hopeless. But, more often than not, I get them off the hook.

Many are the criminals out there who owe their freedom to me. Naturally, I expect to be paid handsomely for my work and I have not done too badly in this respect, either.

My job is often rendered easier by the woeful inadequacy of the prosecutors.

Alas, these are often in the early stages of their careers, are not paid well, are ill-prepared and often look on their job as a stepping stone to something more worthwhile.

They often make mistakes of commission and omission in their summons and I make sure magistrates and judges are left with no choice but to throw their case out.

My conscience never bothers me. I am only doing my job to the best of my ability, right? It is none of my business that society is left seething and thirsty for real justice.

Then I woke up and breathed a sigh of relief. Thankfully, it was only a dream. It is such a great relief to know that these aberrations do not occur in real life.

Joseph Attard – Attard

Thumb on the scales of justice

I have previously heard about destitute people being denied bail for stealing a can of food, while serious criminal acts are rewarded with bail. In Friday’s paper, two cases were brought before the court. In one the defendant was charged with fraud of €58,000. He had previous non-violent form. He was remanded.

In the other case, the defendant was in court because he violently whipped his estranged wife all over her body, in front of their seven-year-old son. She had previously sent info that he was legally separated. He went to the house anyway and destroyed the kitchen. Then attacked his wife. He was granted bail because he had no form.

I am astounded and repulsed. Violence against women is not usually a one-off occurrence. Women are not punching bags. And courts should know better.

Alan Zelt – Naxxar

