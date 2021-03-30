O and A level examinations

Recently, Frank Fabri announced that O and A level examinations are due to be held starting June 1. Schools are expected to reopen on April 12, COVID-19 permitting.

However, if anything goes wrong, schools will remain closed for a further period. I do not think it would be fair to leave students suspended up to that date to know whether they shall be returning to school or not, just a few weeks before examinations start.

For years, we have been discussing about how we can reduce examination stress on our youth but very little progress has been achieved over time. The introduction of continuous assessment was a step in the right direction and this is perhaps the right time to put it into practice as was the case last year.

I found out that the Junior College administration was wise enough to inform first year students that they shall not be required to sit for any examination to be promoted to second year and they shall be judged on their assessments.

As a person who has dedicated all his life to education both as a teacher and as an administrator with quite some experience, may I make a couple of suggestions.

In order to lessen the tension, students will sit for their examinations in the respective schools they attend, at least they will find themselves in small numbers and in an environment where they have been for years while, at the same time, they will avoid being massed up in large, unfamiliar examination halls.

Also, something that has been, in my opinion, overlooked is the fact that, at the end of the session, students tend to gather in large groups to discuss and compare the paper while waiting to be picked up or else decide walking together to the nearest bus-stop, where, once again, they will be waiting in large groups.

Now that we are registering a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, should we not try to avoid (God forbid) another wave of cases, which could be triggered off by the hundreds of students sitting for their O and A levels?

Some food for thought which, maybe, is worth pondering on.

Godfrey Muscat – Santa Venera

COVID vaccines

Health authorities here in Malta are stating that six COVID-related deaths (out of a total of around 380 COVID deaths) have already occurred among those fully vaccinated.

This sounds strangely worrying when some vaccines claim 100 per cent protection from death. Infections here are now claimed to be due to the UK variant in 75 per cent of cases.

Are the present vaccines far less effective at preventing deaths from variant infections than previously claimed? If so, when are claimed tweaks to the present vaccines going to be rolled out?

What is going on with these claims of post-full vaccination deaths? How well have they been investigated, if at all? What is the experience in Israel and the UK with regard to claims of post full vaccination COVID-related deaths?

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Imposing one’s God on others

Once again, Jacqueline Calleja tries to frighten us into faith (March 26), apparently viewing the COVID-19 virus as a divine punishment for having a higher standard of living than we used to have.

Her solution is a return to God, presumably, her own God, although there are others to choose from.

At Christmas 1924, soon after the Great War, the English poet Thomas Hardy, at the age of 84, wrote:

“Peace upon earth!’ was said. We sing it,

“And pay a million priests to bring it.

“After two thousand years of mass

“We’ve got as far as poison gas.”

Of course, man is not in complete control of his destiny and, of course, death brings an end to human endeavour and achievement. But why should that place human beings, any more than any other species, in need of divine assistance or divine approval?

Hardy’s poem reminds us (if we needed any reminder) that religion is no guarantee of moral improvement.

Prelates, churches and religious orders have all shown expertise in accumulating material wealth, just like the man in the parable quoted by Calleja.

And not all unbelievers are avaricious enthusiasts for abortion, euthanasia or same-sex marriage. Real life is rather less black-and-white.

Alan Cooke – Sliema

