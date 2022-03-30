Evarist Bartolo, Herrera eye ‘new season’ after election disappointment

… about time! Another one from the jurassic era clutching to his seat. A lot has been happening under his nose and he too endorsed it. So good riddance Evarist, another dismal politician turns the chapter.

– A. Mifsud

If I’m not mistaken, Varist would still be able to make it through a by-election. I would rather have a dozen Varists than a cabinet including Rosianne Cutajar, Edward Zammit Lewis, Owen Bonnici, Julia Farrugia Portelli and Glenn Bedingfield. Hope Robert Abela manages to persuade him to reconsider as he still has a lot to offer.

– Reuben Baldacchino

So, the PL ousted the two clean and balanced politicians!

– Thomas Nast Jr

It is the electorate who decided whom to represent them in parliament. Lord Tennyson writes in one of his idylls ‘The old order changeth yielding place to new’. Despite new faces, fresh and strong, Labour is there to stay at least for another five years.

– Joseph Saliba

I don’t think that people understood Evarist’s message. It might have been too cryptic.

– Rachel Darmanin

Someone has to succeed President Vella. His iced bun will come soon enough.

– J. Zammit

That is a different term in office, and, after all, Malta has been stuck with many an ice bun in the past too!

– C. Busuttil

The most important thing for the PN is to confirm Bernard Grech as leader and no one contests him. A new leadership election is exactly what Labour wants and it will use its influencers and social media trolls to push for a leadership contest. The widened gap occurred in the last hours of Saturday when Labour promised anything to those they bussed to vote.

– R.Camilleri

Although I certainly do not agree with their political views, I wish both Herrera and Bartolo a happy life after retirement. It is time for Malta and Gozo to unite and work for a better future for future generations.

– Francis Said

I hope the PN listens to its voters and those of the old guard who did not make it on first count are left out of the parliamentary group. It is time for new blood and ideas.

– Michael Mifsud

This is exactly what the PL wants, Grech as leader! Grech has failed to bring the many factions in the PN together. He is uncharismatic and a flop as a politician. When one takes a good look at the election results, it is next to impossible for the PN to recoup the many thousands of votes back to the PN’s fold in five years’ time. The PL most definitely have another 10 years at the helm.

– J. Mifsud

Did Varist ever speak against corruption? When exactly?

– Stephen Spiteri

Evarist Bartolo has declared more than once that he did not intend to contest the general election both in 2017 and even this time and then he changed his mind. His time in politics is over. With regards to Jason; honestly bye, bye. The local political scene will definitely be far better off.

– Spiru Friggieri

Thank goodness Herrera is gone! He has been minister of technology, the environment, culture... what else? All for which he performed miserably.

– Joice Mizzi

I used to find Evarist the voice of reason, eloquent in his arguments. He was the MP who hardly minced his words when speaking against corruption – the truth must be said. In fact, the fact that he was not elected is all the more concerning.

– Patrizio Soluz

There is a reason why some are not elected, simply said, the people do not want them! Unlike in business, or life in general where one should fight on, the people here are the ultimate decision makers. So the unelected should take the message with grace, and call it a day.

– Joe Formosa

Those who did not win the voters’ trust should not come in through the back door via a casual election. The people have spoken, so be it!

– Claire Grech