COVID-19 certificates

My certificate, applying the nine-month period from my booster, currently expires in July 2022.

Does anybody has any information what will happen after that date to certificates that expire about that time? We would like to book a trip to the UK in September but without a valid certificate this will not be possible.

There must be lots more people in the same situation.

David Phillips – Qala

Senseless actions

Valery Gergiev. Photo: AFP

Times of Malta (March 2) reported that acclaimed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev was immediately fired from his job as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra after failing to denounce Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

But, in Malta, Prime Minister Robert Abela kept on insisting that we keep on selling passports to Russians… until he was forced to stop. Another U-turn by Abela.

Now that we are nearing the general election, I trust the Maltese people will realise the Labour Party, first led by disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat and, now, by his declared continuity Abela, is not to be trusted.

Malta needs a new government which is honest, sincere and trustworthy, which will deal with a firm hand against corrupt people, whoever they are, and who will be able to safeguard our values and take Malta off the grey list in the shortest possible time.

This party will definitely not be the Labour Party under Abela or his predecessor who is trying to infiltrate the Labour circles slowly but surely. This is the Nationalist Party, which proved itself through the years.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

Due diligence

Gold trading company Polyus, run by Maltese passport buyer Pavel Grachev (inset), has been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Try as I might to understand the business of politics within Malta, I keep failing to come to grips with a government that cannot even get the selling of citizenship right.

While they should not even be giving away citizenship to the highest bidders, due diligence is bantered about like just a walk in the park.

Mr Prime Minister, for once do some due diligence on your own government. Since you are the continuance of the disgraced former prime minister. Like a broken record, you keep putting your fingers in your ears and keep shouting, we are doing the highest due diligence.

Your predecessor in this continuing saga gave citizenship to one Pavel Grachev, a Russian millionaire.

This same person owns a company, Polyus, in London. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

He claims his company is the largest gold producer in Russia. And one of the top 10 globally. (Marketing talk is cheap, so one doesn’t know if it is just hyperbole). And now, the very same LSE suspended his company, along with 26 other Russian-linked companies from doing business in the UK.

When you think about it, spending 10 hours in Malta was a cheap price to have access to living in the EU; just not Malta. I am sure he spends every Christmas and Easter here in Malta, so he can call his parents in Russia.

Mr Prime Minister, your predecessor made a mistake in giving away Malta’s precious citizenship. Do the country a favour and rescind his citizenship. I am sure he can continue to use his Russian citizenship, in Russia.

Alan Zelt – Naxxar

