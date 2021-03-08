First Holy Communion and Confirmation

I attended the former St Anthony School, in Sliema between 1949 and 1951.

In June 1950, we, the six-year-olds, received our first Holy Communion in the morning and Holy Confirmation in the afternoon by then archbishop Michael Gonzi at Stella Maris church, in Sliema. This celebration was followed by a second one that was held at the chapel of St Patrick’s a few days after.

The list of boys included Anthony Galea, Tonio Magri, John Saliba (who, years later, emigrated to South Africa), John Gatt, J. Leone Ganado, Charles Mamo and myself. One of the girls who received the sacraments was Gloria Farrugia, daughter of the head of school. I am afraid I do not recall every pupil’s name. Maybe some kind reader of this newspaper could remember a few more. Seventy years is a long time to remember.

My teacher was a certain Ms Doris, who used to wear thick frame glasses and, the following year, Ms Gerada (later Mrs Camilleri) who I last met at the University of the Third Age during the scholastic year 2004/5.

It was a very happy occasion, which takes place only once in a lifetime, and one which, I hope, would be remembered for many years to come.

Alfred Conti Borda – Mosta

The rent law reform

Why the new hurdles to just compensation? Photo: Shutterstock.com

Since the announcement, a few days ago, of a proposed rent reform, we have seen articles and editorials which implied that the reform would compensate property owners for the many years they were denied a decent income from their property as a result of draconian Maltese rent laws. In reality, no such compensation has been proposed.

The outline which was floated for comment indicates a proposed rate of return of two per cent, which is substantially below market rates.

This “compensation” would reduce future loss of income but would not eliminate it and would not even begin to make good for past injustice.

Bear in mind that, as proposed, the rent increment would only be applied after a ruling of the rent regulation board in each individual case.

The reform process would drag on for many years as the owners of over 10,000 residences seek to improve their income, clogging the overburdened judicial system with more unnecessary litigation.

Assigning these cases to the rent reform board would only serve to delay the compensation process indefinitely, perpetuating an injustice.

No such hurdle was created when the 2008 rent reform raised old rents across the board. Why is it needed now?

Nicky Bianchi – Lija

Dangerous driving

I am extremely alarmed at the enormous speed of the traffic driving down the one-way part of Triq il-Kbira, in Żebbuġ, just by the Lunzjata chapel.

To cap it all, there is a speed limit sign on the main road, just by the entrance to Sqaq No. 16, stating that it is a 30km zone! These limits are being blatantly exceeded daily.

Further, there were speed humps in the past, on this part of Triq il-Kbira, and there is very obvious evidence of that on the road. However, they were removed. Why?

If this intolerable state of affairs continues, I can visualise either a fatality or a very serious accident.

I would kindly ask the wardens and the traffic police to closely monitor this area of Triq il-Kbira.

Also, perhaps the reintroduction of road humps could be considered.

Finally being a fellow medical doctor as our mayor here in Żebbuġ, surely, he would back me up to make our wonderful village a safer place for everyone to live in.

Raymond Bencini – Żebbuġ

