Combined effort

The Italians commemorate April 25 as Liberation Day. This commemoration is to mark their liberation from Fascism and Nazism. In the final push in the north of Italy, it was felt that there had to be a combined effort of the partisans, communists, republicans, royalists and other anti-fascist factions for a final riddance of the regime.

I think here in Malta, history does not seem to be a favourite subject of certain people. If there is truly a wish to get rid of this ruling regime, the vote is the only way; and the only way is to combine in one effort to obtain positive results.

Splintering the vote will only produce another five years of the same. Perhaps AD-PD, Graffitti, all NGOs and even those who have an antipathy towards the PN will understand that getting rid of this regime is possible. Marlene and Godfrey Farrugia understood this in the last election.

Mario Dingli – Sliema

San Anton deserves better

What a sight for sore eyes are the colourful flowers currently in bloom at San Anton Gardens (above). Unfortunately, viewing the scenery could easily turn into a sight for sore legs if you don’t watch your step very carefully.

Most pathways are still in a tolerable condition but some others are really bad and dangerous (top right). The entrance is dilapidated and the ruins of a retaining wall (bottom right) mar the scene.

Only last Sunday, the gardens were recorded by our “Englishman in Malta” on Youtube under “Spring has sprung at San Anton Gardens” (https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=N3d2j4cWgK8) and the walkways are amply illustrated throughout the video.

Indeed, he himself almost tripped (skip to 5 min and 34 seconds for the event).

This is an appeal from a vulnerable visitor for the responsible person or authority to direct some funds to the upgrading of the gardens, especially to make it safe to walk in.

I thank and recommend our Englishman for his endeavours in showing us and our relatives abroad different parts of Malta.

George Saliba – Birkirkara

The boldness of repentance

St John Chrysostom writes: “Sin is followed by shame. Repentance is followed by boldness.”

Can we opt for repentance to be bold enough to overcome shame and turn it into an opportunity to love God, others and ourselves much more realistically?

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa

