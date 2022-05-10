It’s not how expensive Malta is, it’s how tourists are treated. Last week, I was in Valletta with a friend and she bought a postcard and stamp for Italy. The stamp that was sold to her was 86c. When I asked the girl why not the usual 30c for the EU she bluntly told me għax għandi ħafna stock (because I have a lot in stock), Yes, Malta is much more expensive than competition. – J. Cuschieri

Not coming to Malta because a meal costs €15 and not €8 simply confirms the low-quality tourists Malta is attracting. Obviously, with our low standards, noise and dust, we are unable to attract high-end tourists such as the Scandinavians, Austrians and Germans. The tourism minister now aims for sun-and-beach tourists though, even here, with a few crowded sandy beaches, Malta cannot compete with Greece and Sardinia, which offer long, unspoilt sandy coastlines. – N. Scerri

Had to smile. Putting all Scandinavians, Austrians and Germans into one box – “high end” – is funny. I live in Sweden and I can guarantee there are plenty of people who would visit Malta and pinch pennies. Actually, I would say those are probably the majority of Swedes who visit Malta for holiday. – ĠorĠ Sciberras

And, to top it off, you pay more to land in a crane-infested, noise-polluted and dust-pervaded island, where locals rob you blind, you’re stuck in traffic for 85 per cent of your stay, laws are an alien concept and criminals thrive. Most of the beaches are an overcrowded dump and roads are in a continuous state of repair. All the while sweating like a pig in 40-degree-plus heat or getting soaked in soil-permeated rain. Welcome to Malta. – Cesare Borgia

Malta's beaches are overcrowded. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

What the article also fails to mention is the rampant construction, the scores of tower cranes, the traffic congestion, dust-laden air and the dwindling environment and inferior beaches. Unfortunately, tourists not only pay more, they also get much less than the other countries mentioned (all of which have a significant history of their own). Malta is what we have made it. – J. Zammit

Malta has become overpriced and overrated. Over the years, we have lost most of our repeat customers as once people are here they realise they’ve been ripped off, at the hotel, in every bar and restaurant, at the beach, and so on. Our lawless little island has burst its bubble... Greed, greed and more greed. No wonder so many Maltese people are leaving. And I can’t wait for it to be my turn. – Joe Muscat

The ever-increasing prices, on a daily basis, will outprice Malta out of the tourist market. However, this is not the only problem: the services and infrastructure are rapidly degrading too. In reality, Malta is highly overrated and tourists will realise they made a mistake upon their first visit. – M. Muscat

This article misses out on our biggest competitor: Sicily. They have a much bigger island with a lot more to see, a lot of cultural and historical variety, excellent food and decent prices. They have improved their English language skills and are targeting the UK, USA, Canada and other English-speaking countries. They are already very popular with the French and the Germans. They have a sunny climate, beautiful landscapes, lovely cities and sweet little villages, with Mediterranean-style alleys and buildings. Because that’s what most tourists look for: the quaint and different things that they do not have at home. Nobody wants to see tarmac, tower cranes and concrete towers. – Joe Gatt

