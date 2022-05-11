The opera house

The recent survey about the future of the opera house reminded me of the time when a German group had approached me with the idea of financing the reconstruction of that world-famous theatre.

First of all, Barry was a member of a renowned family that had designed and built a number of very important edifices worldwide. But Barry was English and certain persons in Malta wanted an absolute Italian monopoly and definitely nothing British.

According to certain Italian war records, the targeting of the opera house and the Floriana church had been requested by “the Italian lobby” in Malta. This has never been questioned and hardly proven but the fact was that the Italian war commentator had made capital and boasted in both instances.

The ruins of the theatre could still have been reconstructed but the available masonry had been dismantled and slowly stolen as it disappeared from Corradino where it had been kept. During the PN administration, an Italian architect had been asked to present a new design and there were also plans for some royal personality to inaugurate the laying of the first stone, which plans succumbed when the PN lost the next election. The recent Piano plans eliminated and covered many of those “Italian” plans.

Some 30 years ago, as stated above, I had been approached by a German group who wanted to finance the reconstruction mainly on the Barry plans. I, personally, presented that offer to the Nationalist prime minister of that time. The only condition was the setting up of a strong committee but the prime minister could not, or did not want to, nominate anybody to sit on that committee.

The most obvious reason was that anything British had to be eliminated and only Italians were persona grata to affect any development in Malta.

The theatre can, and should, be rebuilt to the original plans with perhaps some minor alterations. The seating capacity must be increased to enhance the income. The new theatre can occupy the whole site and be built on the level of Republic Street.

The fact that the stage would be at a lower level of the street at the back is irrelevant. Proper and modern excavation would be necessary for the stores and dressing rooms at the basement level(s). With modern machinery there would be absolutely no danger to the nearby buildings.

Finally, I would like to highlight the fact that the Malta Theatre was considered to be a centre of perfection. Few appreciate that the local audience was very snobbish, selective, discriminating and only accepted the best singers to appear on that stage.

The hard test and assessment of any new musical work or opera singer was the debut in Malta.

Unfortunately, the modern generation is not aware of its renown. Malta was, and should still be, multicultural and the Italian and British can, and should, stand together as a solid proof of the enriching educational advancement of these islands.

FRANS SAID – St Paul’s Bay

Dumping of bulky waste

Don’t phone the council for bulky waste, drive to Xagħra and do this. Not in my backyard.

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

Sweet chain which binds us to God

In the Supplica to the Virgin of the Rosary of Pompeii, whose feast was on May 8, the Holy Rosary is defined as the sweet chain which binds us to God. Bond of love which unites us to the angels, tower of salvation against the assaults of hell, safe haven in the universal shipwreck. The author of this most beautiful, powerful and profound Supplica prays determinedly: we shall never abandon you.

Can we bless the places where we live, work and recreate ourselves by the daily recitation of the Rosary of Mary, that sweet chain which binds us to God?

Fr Mario Attard OFM Cap – Marsa

