Library disservice

May I share with the readers of this newspaper the unnecessary hardships caused by inconsiderate management at the Birkirkara public library in the hope that some good soul may improve communication with library users, especially with us pensioners and vulnerable persons.

One Tuesday morning some four weeks ago, we walked to the library at the Birkirkara civic centre, only to find a notice affixed at the library door (second floor) that, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, they were open only in the afternoons.

We went again towards the end of April, this time to find the door locked showing another notice that the library is altogether closed for a week.

Could not the director have e-mailed the library’s customers in advance, advising them of such closure and changing of timetable?

And, yet again, despite the notice that the library was closed for one week until May 2, we went again on the morning of May 8 only to find it closed with a new note in the centre’s lift that the library’s closure is extended.

Who cares about customer care? Why inform the clients by e-mail? Let them suffer the comings and goings.

Rest assured, they have our e-mail addresses because when a book is overdue we receive a notice by e-mail. In any case, in the year 2021, the lack of such a basic notification service is a disservice.

George Saliba – Birkirkara

Why Malta is not on UK green list

Welcome to Malta with our sun, sea and occasional sandy beaches!

Add to this the cranes, dirt, dust, construction work, air pollution and dirty streets, especially main roads with rubbish.

This photo was taken a few days ago in Triq ix-Xatt, Gżira, a popular street for tourists, and even Maltese, to walk along.

Now we know why Malta is not on the UK’s green list.

Louis Naudi – Msida

Helping those wanting to live

We have all read of the deeply tragic deaths of about 130 immigrants drowned at sea (April 24) and that the total of similar deaths this year is near 450.

It is clear that many Africans are prepared to risk their lives to escape the dire state of their countries, one even saying “Death or Europe”.

Faced with leaving Africa as the only hope, many see it is merciful and reasonable for EU countries to help as many as they can and this is not all economic disadvantage.

Malta’s geographic position makes it critically nearer and, hence, more important for immigration into Europe but her limitation of space and resources is now very clear.

I think we must act as an adequately humane reception centre but arrivals must move on quickly to other EU countries. Any such organisation is most surely not in place at the moment as Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has firmly stressed (‘The EU needs a serious policy”‘, April 25).

So we must, as Christians feeling and thinking for others, do all we can to participate in the rescue and future settlement of those wishing to live at all.

In the 1970s, Libya was a country where I and many Maltese colleagues worked well and profitably. Let us try to reciprocate those good times for others.

If we try to continue to ignore or return immigrants to Africa, we can only say “We have blood on our hands”.

Christopher John Linskill – Ħamrun

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.