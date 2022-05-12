Bad trip out, good trip in

I visited Malta with my wife last week and the outward journey was our most uncomfortable.

I’m not obese but the seat table could barely fully open and rested on my tummy and my knees were pressed against the seat in front. Other passengers were obviously similarly discomforted.

I know it’s tough times and customers must be packed in but there must be a limit.

After a stressful week trying to conduct some personal business with the bank and its bureaucratic practices, we decided to upgrade our return flight to business.

We never thought before that it was worth it for a three-hour flight but this time we deserved to give it a try.

I’ve travelled business before and, like- for-like with similar airlines, the airport business lounge was of a high standard as was the comfort of the seating arrangement on the plane.

We were impressed with the quality of the in-flight meal and service.

Newspapers are not expensive and would have added a little distraction on the flight.

I still think the price is still a wee bit steep but we thought it was worth it.

The extra 20 kilos allocated came very handy because, on this particular trip, we had extraneous items to bring back from a sold property.

Bad trip out, good trip in. I look forward to my next flight with anticipation.

Paul Brincau – Uxbridge, UK

The night of the fireworks

Jean de la Valette, jam-packed with tired and frustrated passengers, turns this way and that for nearly two hours outside Grand Harbour, waiting for the fireworks spectacle to finish and for the barges to be cleared.

Passengers’ tempers were rising, not enough water in some toilets, bins overspilling with food and drinks’ empty packaging.

Virtu Ferries: in the circumstances, could not departure time be moved further into the night? We could have enjoyed dinner in Pozzallo. Could not passengers have been offered at least a bottle of water and a sandwich while waiting? Was it not possible to at least keep the passenger lounge clean?

Harbour Master: what would have happened had an emergency arisen either on board or in the harbour? Would we have been left on board? Is another port available where passengers can disembark?

Thank goodness the sea was calm, otherwise we would have had to face the consequences of sea sickness as well.

Rose Anna Demanuele – Iklin

Newspaper’s cartoon hit the nail right on the head

The Times of Malta cartoon on Monday, May 9 was very appropriate.

The rest of the civilised world is throwing Russian diplomats out of the EU, imposing sanctions and donating billions to Ukraine to keep the Russians at bay.

Here, what does our pathetic leader do? Rent his villa to passport-buying Russians. I’m ashamed to say I live here.

Kevin Hodkin – Xagħra

