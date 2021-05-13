Traffic rerouting

For the last 25 years or so, traffic going into Mosta went through Independence Avenue or some side street. Going out of Mosta, upon reaching the roundabout in Rotunda Square, traffic left the centre through Eucharistic Congress Road.

Ever since I can remember, Mosta residents were against this idea as they preferred traffic going into Mosta facing the Rotunda rather than the opposite.

A month ago or so, Mosta residents woke up to total chaos and, to their amazement and surprise, noticed a lot of traffic changes and diversions, not to mention bus stops which were switched from one side of the road to the other overnight. This sudden change brought along with it a number of accidents as drivers were caught unaware and made the mistake of looking the usual way for oncoming traffic rather than the new way.

Thank God, both residents and drivers are getting used to the change and accidents are fewer. It also seems as if residents are seeing more sense in traffic entering Mosta this way.

However, with the passing of time, people are wondering whether the change is here to stay or whether it is a temporary move as indicated on the bus stops.

It is not right to wake up in the morning and find traffic changes as this causes a lot of frustration. People have a right to be advised beforehand of any changes being planned or done in their home town or village.

A word of advice: more mirrors are needed especially in Anġlu Gatt Street corner with Eucharistic Congress Road for safety reasons.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

A girl’s destiny

Lately, my little girl wants to choose her outfits. Watching her prance around in her mismatched clothes, loudly singing made-up songs, completely free from self-consciousness, I can’t help wondering: when will this fade? When will her perception of what others think of her and expect from her start to mould her personality, stealing that spark and holding her captive?

Reading some of the comments on Destiny’s outfit brought this into sharp focus. Here is this impressive young woman, representing her country and really putting herself out there and the storm of rage and incredulity about her “unflattering” and “inappropriate” outfit has eclipsed everything else.

Her voice has disappeared, her personality, intelligence, talent and soul – receding till almost forgotten. The outfit that apparently doesn’t suit her figure is now centre stage. The message being shouted out – as a woman, not being aesthetically pleasing is shameful and offensive – fit yourself into our expectations!

If only people would celebrate women as more than just bodies, treat them as if they do not owe anybody pretty, thin or classy, perhaps a woman’s destiny would involve more joy. The freedom to retain some of that childhood spark for longer, perhaps forever. The destiny to be comfortable in her own skin.

Michela Devaney – Dublin

Sheer madness

One of the great delights of living in Sannat is a daily walk up to the cliffs and along the magnificent route towards Ta’ Ċenċ. Hitherto, all one heard was the distant susurration of the sea, far below, the wind and the calls of the shearwater gulls, wheeling on the thermals. I have been walking it for 17 years.

Now, the shearwaters seem to have disappeared. I look in vain. Nor can I hear them. I look around and, outlined against the skyline, is evidence of a rival: the Maltese national bird… the crane. Four tower cranes with accompanying jackhammers, insistently pounding the ground. They weren’t there only a few months ago. This in what is supposed to be a rural village.

With the so-called authorities mulling over three supposedly separate but, actually, one unified proposal for a new mega-development even closer to the cliffs, one despairs. A concrete hell, favouring the prevailing Stalinist school of design, is about to engulf yet another precious corner of nature. Without an environmental impact assessment, of course.

I fear it will not only be the shearwaters being driven out of Sannat.

David Carrington – Sannat

